Murder investigation launched after man found stabbed in Lewisham

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in Lewisham.

Police were called shortly before 3.45pm on Friday, to reports of a disturbance on Lambscroft Avenue.

Officers were directed to a man suffering stab injuries on nearby Charlesfield.

Police officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance gave emergency first aid to the victim. However, the 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are in the process of informing next of kin.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Four males – aged 19, 18, 16 and 20 – were arrested close to the scene on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody at South London police stations.

An incident room has opened under the Homicide and Major Crime Command.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the assault is asked to contact detectives on 020 8721 4812 or via 101.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org