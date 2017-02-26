Pedestrian fighting for his life after being hit by car

A pedestrian is in a critical condition and four others are injured after a car crashed in to them, police have said.

The 25-year-old is feared to be fighting for his life after being hit by a Mercedes on Bromley Road in Bellingham, Lewisham, just before 8:30am today.

Three other men, aged 25, 36 and 46, are in a stable condition. The youngest and a 35-year-old woman are seriously hurt but are no longer thought to be suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries.

The car is believed to have left the road and been in collision with a group of pedestrians before hitting a wall.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was also arrested by an off-duty police officer on suspicion of drink driving before being taken to a South London hospital with a head injury.

London Ambulance Service said it treated the pedestrians for a range of head, chest and leg injuries before taking them to hospital as a priority.

Bromley Road was closed near Bellingham Rail Station, from Crantock Road to Bellingham Road.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “The driver of the car was detained at the scene by an off-duty police officer before being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“He was also arrested on suspicion of drink drive before being taken to a South London hospital with a head injury.”

On Facebook, one person wrote: “Big car crash on bromley road… tons of police, ambulances, even helicopter landed in pc world… my thought and prayers are with them.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.