Ashley Carew strike earns Dulwich an FA Trophy quarter-final replay at Macclesfield

Ashley Carew secured Dulwich Hamlet a replay at Macclesfield as their FA Trophy quarter-final at Champion Hill ended 2-2.

The Vanarama National side looked to be cruising into the last four as Luke Summerfield’s double strike in the opening 18 minutes put them 2-0 in front.

But Dulwich hit back to set up a return at Arena Stadium on Tuesday night.

Former Crystal Palace defender Quade Taylor crucially cut the deficit before half-time as he netted his first goal for the club, converting from a corner.

Ex-Eagles keeper Scott Flinders saved from Carew in the second half while Matt Drage headed just wide.

It was another Carew special for the equaliser. His half-volley from 25 yards flew past Flinders.

And Carew almost grabbed a winner which would have sent the majority of the 2,834 crowd into raptures, but Flinders was just about able to tip over the bar.

All photos by Keith Gillard.