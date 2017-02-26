Sunday, February 26, 2017
Ashley Carew strike earns Dulwich an FA Trophy quarter-final replay at Macclesfield

Ashley Carew strike earns Dulwich an FA Trophy quarter-final replay at Macclesfield

By Richard Cawley -
0
191
Ashley Carew celebrates his equaliser Dulwich Hamlet v Macclesfield Town, FA Trophy, Quarter Final, Champion Hill, 25 February 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Ashley Carew secured Dulwich Hamlet a replay at Macclesfield as their FA Trophy quarter-final at Champion Hill ended 2-2.

Quade Taylor scores
Dulwich Hamlet v Macclesfield Town, FA Trophy, Quarter Final, Champion Hill, 25 February 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

The Vanarama National side looked to be cruising into the last four as Luke Summerfield’s double strike in the opening 18 minutes put them 2-0 in front.

High fives for Quade Taylor after scoring
Dulwich Hamlet v Macclesfield Town, FA Trophy, Quarter Final, Champion Hill, 25 February 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

But Dulwich hit back to set up a return at Arena Stadium on Tuesday night.

Former Crystal Palace defender Quade Taylor crucially cut the deficit before half-time as he netted his first goal for the club, converting from a corner.

Ex-Eagles keeper Scott Flinders saved from Carew in the second half while Matt Drage headed just wide.

Ashley Carew celebrates his goal
Dulwich Hamlet v Macclesfield Town, FA Trophy, Quarter Final, Champion Hill, 25 February 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

It was another Carew special for the equaliser. His half-volley from 25 yards flew past Flinders.

Matt Drage and Dumebi Dumaka put Ross Flinders under pressure
Dulwich Hamlet v Macclesfield Town, FA Trophy, Quarter Final, Champion Hill, 25 February 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

And Carew almost grabbed a winner which would have sent the majority of the 2,834 crowd into raptures, but Flinders was just about able to tip over the bar.

All photos by Keith Gillard.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Ashley Carew strike earns Dulwich an FA Trophy quarter-final replay at Macclesfield