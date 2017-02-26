Millwall show support for Lee Gregory after double penalty miss

Millwall boss Neil Harris has backed Lee Gregory to bounce back from not converting two penalties in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Oldham.

The striker had two late chances from the spot to seal three points for the Lions but Connor Ripley saved them both.

“We’ve rallied around Lee – he’s a disappointed young man missing a couple of penalties,” said Harris. “But he’ll win us more games than not.

“It is another clean sheet – that’s eight in a row – and 15 or 16 unbeaten. There are lots of positives from the game. The disappointment is that we haven’t got the three points.”

Next up for Millwall is a home game against Peterborough on Tuesday, followed by the visit of Milton Keynes at the weekend.

“They are two tricky ones against two sides who are very unpredictable,” said Harris. “They are two sides who tend to win or lose rather than draw games.

“We still find ourselves in a fantastic position. A point outside the play-offs with a game in hand. We just need to start being more clinical as a team – not individuals – turning one point into three.”