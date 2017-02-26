Noble defeat for South Londoner as Coyle brutally shows gap in class

Rakeem Noble was halted in the third round of his super-lightweight contest against Tommy Coyle at Hull Ice Arena on Saturday night.

The Rosehill super-lightweight was making a big move up in class and was a late replacement, stepping in at just three weeks notice.

Coyle proved to be a cut above and almost stopped the South Londoner in the second round, sending Noble reeling across the ring as initially a hard right scrambled his senses.

The bell saved Noble – but not for long. Another right early in the third keeled Noble onto his side on the canvas. He bravely rose at the count of five but the referee correctly ruled he was in no fit state to continue.

Noble had some success in the first round but his punches lacked the power to keep Coyle at a respectful distance.

The ending to the second round was torrid for the visiting fighter and it showed his bravery that he tried to carry on despite a heavy knockdown.

Noble’s record drops to 11-2. It was the 27-year-old’s first inside-the-distance loss.

Coyle (23-4) said: “I was always confident I would stop him.”