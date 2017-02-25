Sunday, February 26, 2017
Palace boss: We punished Boro’s decision to go three at the back – Bournemouth are club I want us to catch

Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend (left) and Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce felt his side punished Middlesbrough’s decision to go with a 3-5-2 formation in today’s 1-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Patrick van Aanholt’s first-half goal was decisive in SE25.

And Allardyce felt Boro manager Aitor Karanka’s switch to three centre-backs worked in the hosts’ favour.

“Certainly in the first half – we were overloading in the wide areas. Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt down one side and Joel Ward and Andros Townsend down the other.

“We had 20 crosses in their box in the first-half. You are always going to get a chance or two, that’s just the law of averages.”

The result moved Palace out of the bottom three.

“We’ve got closer to Bournemouth – that’s my target,” said Allardyce. “It is a seven-team Premier League for us with Bournemouth at the top – I’ve said can we try and get as near to the top.

“Today we got a lot closer. They got beaten and so did Swansea. Hull drew. We’ve rushed in and looked at the monitor – when others win it kills it a bit. But that hasn’t happened today. It’s moved us out of the bottom three and closer to Bournemouth.”

