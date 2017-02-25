Palace boss had doubts over Liverpool defender

Mamadou Sakho made a winning debut for Crystal Palace – with boss Sam Allardyce admitting he had doubts over the Liverpool loanee lasting the full 90 minutes.

The French international helped the Eagles keep a clean sheet against Middlesbrough and claim three vital points at Selhurst Park.

“It was a very good performance,” said Allardyce. “It was his first competitive game this season and we spent a good bit of time on his fitness – he’s accepted he had to get that extra work in.

“His experience and composure – he did look very commanding in that position. I wasn’t so sure he was going to last the whole game, but he did.

“He started so many attacks for us in the first-half, instead of just clearing or heading he gave it to the central midfielders and said ‘get on with it’.

“We created a lot of opportunities going forward today.”