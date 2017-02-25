Patrick van Aanholt praised after Palace win – Eagles chief Allardyce reckons goal was “half-chance at best”

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce piled praise on Patrick van Aanholt for his decisive goal in today’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

It was a first Premier League home win for the Eagles since the Eagles appointed the experienced manager.

Full-back Van Aanholt, a January signing from Sunderland, fired home from the edge of the box on his weaker right foot.

“I was really pleased with the quality of the finish – it was a half-chance at best,” said Allardyce. “When you get that sort of quality it can turn a game for you – it did today.

“Patrick has a very good habit of scoring goals from full-back – that’s his fourth this season. It was a very important win, very important goal and very important clean sheet.

“The two-week break worked in our favour. We gave them a lot of thinking time as well as a lot of good training.”