Saturday, February 25, 2017
Patrick van Aanholt praised after Palace win – Eagles chief Allardyce reckons goal was “half-chance at best”

By Richard Cawley -
Crystal Palace's Patrick Van Aanholt celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team mates during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce piled praise on Patrick van Aanholt for his decisive goal in today’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

It was a first Premier League home win for the Eagles since the Eagles appointed the experienced manager.

Full-back Van Aanholt, a January signing from Sunderland, fired home from the edge of the box on his weaker right foot.

“I was really pleased with the quality of the finish – it was a half-chance at best,” said Allardyce. “When you get that sort of quality it can turn a game for you – it did today.

“Patrick has a very good habit of scoring goals from full-back – that’s his fourth this season. It was a very important win, very important goal and very important clean sheet.

“The two-week break worked in our favour. We gave them a lot of thinking time as well as a lot of good training.”

Richard Cawley
