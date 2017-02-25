Charlton boss – We easily created enough to win against Bury

Karl Robinson felt his Charlton side categorically did enough to win against Bury- instead of slumping to a 1-0 Valley defeat.

Ryan Lowe’s first-half strike at The Valley meant the visitors completed a league double over the South Londoners for the first time since the 1974/75 season.

Charlton hit the crossbar through Lee Novak in the first half and Jorge Teixeria, although he was flagged offside, in the dying embers of the second half as they fell to a second consecutive home defeat.

Robinson said his side displayed a better mentality today when compared to Tuesday night’s home defeat against Oxford.

“Today you can question any of the player’s attitude,” explained the Charlton manager.

“When things don’t got your way it’s difficult. Again today we’ve had the better chances. We’re averaging hitting the post or the bar twice every single game at the moment. I don’t think today was a question of mentality. They gave everything they had.

“We went from 4-3-3 with three strikers to 4-4-2 with two strikers. I heard a lot of people shouting “play this, play that.” We played every system under the sun to try and find the right one. We played 4-4-2 for the last 30 minutes today and we played with three attacking players at the beginning of the game. You’ve got to take your chances when they drop to you. Their keeper was man of the match.”

Lowe’s goal came in the 21st minute as the Charlton defence struggled to deal with a low cross into the area, with the ball eventually falling for the Shakers’ striker.

Robinson bemoaned his side’s current luck in front of goal.

“You’re disappointed because you’ve conceded but we cleared it twice and everything dropped to them,” he said.

“Stephy Mavididi had a shot and it dropped to their one defender against our three. Sometimes you have those periods where it’s difficult and you’ve got to be strong and keep doing the right things. It’s important to keep working hard. Nobody could walk away and say no-one tried. On Tuesday there was a lack of desire, appetite and passion. That was there today but you need to take your chances.

“That’s not coaching. We do a lot of finishing on a daily basis. Sometimes we can look too detailed into things. Just take them when they come along. Their goal came against the run of play as well.”

Robinson started both top scorer Josh Magennis and Andrew Crofts, who had been ever present in the league, on the bench but said this was because they needed resting.

“Josh Magennis had been out for so long. When Andrew Crofts came on today he showed his energy and desire to run around the pitch.

“I should have brought Stephy off after sixty minutes,” Robinson added of Arsenal loanee Mavididi, who was stretchered off in the closing stages.

“His hamstring is my fault. I know how to work with young kids and I let the emotion of the game get in the way of a young players’ development today. I shouldn’t have played him for the last 30 minutes. He’s high risk, a young kid whose played more minutes of first team football. I should know better. I’ve let him down by leaving him on the pitch to get injured.

“Forster-Caskey had a hamstring injury and Bauer had a concussion. Amidst all that, I still think we did enough to win, categorically.”