Millwall striker Lee Gregory fails to convert two penalties as Oldham keeper Ripley is late hero

Connor Ripley saved two penalties in the final five minutes from Millwall striker Lee Gregory as a goalless game ended in incredible circumstances.

First, Gregory’s 90th-minute spot-kick was stopped by the goalkeeper, diving to his right, after former Millwall winger Chris Taylor had tripped Gregory in the box.

Then, with the final kick of the game in the 95th minute, Gregory went the other way but found the same result, Ripley parrying the ball out after Oldham substitute Michael Ngoo had handled in the defensive wall from Shane Ferguson’s free-kick.

An eighth clean sheet in a row for Neil Harris’s side was not enough to propel them into the top six of the table.

On a muddy, difficult surface, Harry Smith went close with a first-half header for the visitors, his effort flashing just wide after beating Ripley to the jump, before Paul Green nodded over the top for the hosts who had more of the territory in the first half.

Oldham were on the front foot after the break and twice Tope Obadeyi shot narrowly wide from the edge of the area after the interval.

Home captain Peter Clarke had to be alert to clear off the line from a shot by Lions substitute Fred Onyedinma in the 64th minute, before Ollie Banks flashed narrowly off target from 25 yards out.

Banks forced Tom King into an awkward low save from long range before late pressure from Millwall earned two penalties from referee Carl Boyeson – but in the end, thanks to Ripley, no more than a single point.