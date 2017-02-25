Fabregas inspires Blues win as they go 11 points clear at top of Premier league

Goals from Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Diego Costa scored the goals that’s increased Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League to 11 points after their 3-1 home win over Swansea City.

Fabregas was the architect of the victory in an otherwise lacklustre display by the Blues – a sense of tiredness in the side was detected and a possible element of complacency creeping into the side by the players a worry.

Swansea scrapping at the bottom of the league equalised Fabregas’s opening on the stroke of half-time through the head of striker Fernando Llorente.

Chelsea upped the tempo after the restart but were looking for inspiration to breakdown a resolute Swansea defence.

That it came from Fabregas was no surprise as he set up Pedro to put Chelsea back in front. Costa’s goal, seven minutes from time made the scoreline look like it was a dominant display, but it was anything but.

A beautiful inspired pass by Cesc Fabregas set up the first meaningful play on goal, on 14 minutes, but when the ball returned to the midfielder, his goal-bound shot was deflected dope a corner.

Up until then, the visitors were content to sit back, absorb pressure and hope for a counter-attack.

But Fabregas, on his 300th Premier League appearance would not be denied and on 19 minutes finished off a neat move by ticking home from 10 yards, a scuffed right-footer past Lukasz Fabianski.

It was Fabregas’s 46th goal in English football.

the ex-Arsenal goalkeeper then produced a spectacular save to deny is former Arsenal teammate Fabregas on 28 minutes when the midfielder’s blistering shot way parried away by the Polish goalkeeper.

A long mazy run by Pedro almost reaped dividends with two minutes of the half remaining, but his shot, was hacked off the line.

But within their first effort on goal, Swansea equalise, two minutes into added time.

a Gylfi Sigurdsson free kick was met full on the head by an unmarked Fernando Llorente and the ball zipped past Thibaut Courtois.

Fabianski was soon in action after the restart, diving low to his right to thwart Eden hazard after being set up by Fabregas.

Fabregas then smacked the crossbar as the Blues went in search of the goal to restore the lead.

After this flurry of activity, Swansea took control of possession.

A penalty shout apiece within a minute of each other was denied by referee Neil Swarbrick – a ball to arm in Cesar Azpilicueta’s case and a challenge on the ball rather than on Diego Costa for Alfie Masson.

But on 71 minutes a slice of luck went Chelsea’s way as Fabregas set up pedro. The Spain wide man took one touch before sending a regulation left-footed curlews towards goal.

Inexplicably the ball went under the body of Fabianski and into they back of the Swansea net.

Pedro was then subbed for Nemanja Matic as Paul Clement then replaced Tom Carroll for Jordan Ayew.

But it was the home side who benefited from the changes and Costa slammed home from close range with seven minutes left, the third goal to effectively seal the three points.

Next outing for Chelsea is a Monday night game against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Teams: Chelsea, Courtois, Alonso, Fabregas, Kante, Hazard, Pedro, Moses, Costa, cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz,

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Loftus-CXheek, Matic, Willian, Batshuayi, Terry

Swansea City, Fabianski, Mason, Fer, Llorente, Routledge, Olson, Sigurdsson, Cork, Naughton, Fernandez, Carroll

Subs: Nordfeldt, Amat, Ayew, Britton, Borja, Rangel, Narsingh

Referee Neil Swarbuck