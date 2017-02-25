Charlton suffer yet more Valley woe as Bury do doubles over struggling South Londoners

Charlton suffered a second home defeat in the space of five days as Bury ran out 1-0 victors at The Valley.

Once again the South Londoners hit the woodwork on more than one occasion but Ryan Lowe’s first-half goal was enough to see off an Addicks team who were jeered from the field at the final whistle.

The hosts tried to exert some early pressure on Lee Clark’s men, with Patrick Bauer seeing an early goal ruled out for a clear push at the far post, before Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi dragged wide of the right-hand post from outside the area.

The visitors took the lead in farcical fashion just beyond the 20-minute mark. The Addicks defence had plenty of chances to deal with a low cross but a succession of heavy touches and miss-hit clearances culminated in Lowe poking the ball home from six yards out.

Taylor Moore had a decent chance to double the lead 10 minutes later and once again it came of the hosts’ own making – the Shakers man collected a loose pass from Bauer but fired off target.

Lee Novak, who started in attack in place of top scorer Josh Magennis, soon had two golden chances to restore parity. The former Birmingham City man saw a header crash back off the crossbar from a Jake Forster-Caskey cross, before he then was denied from close range by Bury keeper Joe Murphy after the ball fell to him following a goalmouth scramble from a corner.

Novak came close again on the hour mark. Ricky Holmes produced some fine work down the left wing but the strikers’ header from the resulting cross was kept out at the near post by Murphy.

Mavididi saw a shot deflected over the keeper but it was cleared as it bobbled towards the line before Hallam Hope’s dipping volley was tipped over by Declan Rudd at the other end.

Novak squandered another opening as Holmes’ fizzed cross found him unmarked at the far post, but he was unable to direct his header on target.

Jacob Mellis could have put the game beyond doubt but fired over after Rudd parried a dangerous cross into the middle of the area as we entered the final 10 minutes, before substitute Tony Watt saw a curling effort that looked destined for the top corner palmed away.

Mavididi was stretchered off late on, leaving Charlton to play injury time with 10 men as all their substitutions had been made.

Jorge Teixeira hit the crossbar after being played through in injury-time, although the offside flag was up, as Bury held on to complete a league double over the Addicks.