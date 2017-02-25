Van Aanholt lifts the Selhurst Park gloom as Crystal Palace deliver a performance – and win – against Middlesbrough

Patrick van Aanholt scored his first Crystal Palace goal to give the home side a precious 1-0 victory over relegation rivals Middlesbrough.

Palace played with a passion and intensity not evident since Sam Allardyce took charge in December to give the Eagles’ their first home league win of 2017. The Eagles are now 17th with 22 points, level with Middlesbrough.

Palace had to withstand pressure from the visiting side, who are the Premier League’s draw specialists and grew into the game. The Eagles sat deeper as the clock dwindled, protecting a slender lead. Christian Stuani was twice denied by desperate Palace defending in the second half and sent his close-range effort straight at Wayne Hennessey.

James McArthur was booked for simulation with 15 minutes remaining when he appeared to be clearly fouled in the Middlesbrough box by Stewart Downing. Wilfried Zaha, who was outstanding throughout, was denied another penalty appeal moments later to the ire of Eagles fans and Allardyce.

There was a raucous atmosphere in SE25 with rain teeming down in the second half as Palace earned a potentially season-defining victory.

Yohan Cabaye produced his best performance in a Palace shirt for months, composed and productive in possession. His tenacity resulted in van Aanholt’s goal after Middlesbrough failed to clear their lines, giving the left-back space to direct a swift, sidefooted effort into the bottom corner.

Zaha did everything but score, tormenting the Middlesbrough defence with his direct running. The winger nearly supplied second-half substitute McArthur with a shooting opportunity minutes after Christian Benteke failed to slip in the Ivorian.

Palace deservedly took the lead after playing with a high tempo throughout the first half, breaking with speed through Zaha, Van Aanholt and Andros Townsend.

Allardyce handed Mamadou Sakho his Palace debut with the French defender preventing a near certain goal midway through the first half when his touch denied Stuani, who was set to convert from five yards.

Luka Milivojevic looked very impressive on his home debut, cutting out any hint of danger against a Middlesbrough side content to sit back and hit on the break.

Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend failed to convert chances late on that would have put the game to bed as Palace held out after an anxious five minutes of stoppage time.