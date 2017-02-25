Oldham v Millwall team line-ups: Four changes made by Lions boss Neil Harris

Millwall boss Neil Harris has made four changes for today’s game at Oldham – with Harry Smith, Jake Cooper, Calum Butcher and Shaun Cummings all coming into the starting line-up.

Cooper has served his one-match ban and replaces Shaun Hutchinson, who drops to the bench.

Ben Thompson, who only made his return from a hamstring injury in the 0-0 draw with Chesterfield in midweek, also joins the substitutes.

Cummings is restored to the line-up in place of Mahlon Romeo. Smith is preferred to Fred Onyedinma.

Millwall: King, Cummings, Cooper, Webster, Craig, Worrall, Butcher, Williams, O’Brien, Gregory, Smith. Subs: Girling, Romeo, Hutchinson, Ferguson, Thompson, Abdou, Onyedinma.