Charlton v Bury team line-ups: Three changes for Addicks as Crofts loses ever-present tag

Karl Robinson has made three changes to his Charlton side as they prepare to take on Bury at The Valley this afternoon.

Andrew Crofts loses his ever-present status as the midfielder is dropped to the bench by the Addicks manager, along with top-scorer Josh Magennis.

Lee Novak, who has scored twice in a season interrupted by injury, will start up top for the South Londoners.

Youngsters Joe Aribo and Ezri Konsa both return from their rests and will play in the centre of the midfield with Jake Forster-Caskey.

Chris Solly is serving the first of his three-game suspension for his red card against Oxford United on Tuesday, which means Nathan Byrne with drop backwards into the right-back position.

Ricky Holmes, awarded the captaincy today by Robinson, will return to his wide right role.

Bury defeated Russell Slade’s Charlton side 2-0 on the opening day of the season and won their first game under new manager Lee Clark – 2-1 away at Chesterfield – last week.

Charlton: Rudd, Byrne, Bauer, Teixeira, Page, Forster-Caskey, Aribo, Konsa, Holmes, Mavididi, Novak. Subs: Phillips, Dasilva, Crofts, Botaka, Jackson, Watt, Magennis.

Bury: Murphy, Leigh, C Burgess, Kay, Mellis, Hope, Barnett, Moore, Styles, Lowe, Caddis. Subs: Lainton, Pope, S Burgess, Miller, Mackpeth, Pennant, Beadling.