Thamesmead’s Nathan “Sugar Boy” Weise to face Bulgarian at York Hall in May

Thamesmead’s Nathan ‘Sugar Boy’ Weise (11-5-2) will face Bulgarian middleweight champion Stanislav Nenkov (14-19) on May 13 at the York Hall in Bethnal Green.

The South Londoner will clash with the national champion from Razgrad on a Goodwin Boxing event at the East End venue, which also features team-mates Bradley Smith (5-0) and Michael Grant (14-4-1).

Despite a 10-year age gap, the 22-year-old Bulgarian has experienced twice as many rounds in the professional ranks as the 32-year-old Thamesmead puncher.

Nenkov has only lost once in his native country, shortly before lifting the Bulgarian middleweight title with a sixth-round stoppage of Nikolay Kolyandov in December 2015, doubling his KO ratio.

Bexleyheath-based Weise also has just two KO’s on his winning record, and three of his five losses came from failed Southern Area title challenges to Steve O’Meara in 2011, Ryan Toms in 2012, and Johnny Garton in 2015.

He recently teamed up with Barry Smith and Harry Andrews in the thriving West Ham Gym in Plaistow, which is also home to Sonny, Paul and Anto Upton, Larry Ekundayo, and Philip Bowes.

Weise said: “I can’t wait to get out there but it’s still 10 weeks away so I’m just tuning up in the gym at the moment and I’ll start camp properly in March.

“I’ve never heard of my opponent but if he’s decent then that’s good, it’ll make me raise my game even more. I’m only interested in what I’ve got to do in there.”

Weise’s 19th pro bout will be the first with his new team in the corner.

He said: “They’re amazing. I know I’m going to be biased but with this change I’ve learnt more in three weeks than I have in years.

“The gym is buzzing, the fighters are top quality so I’m learning from them as much as I am the trainers.

“I’ve got back to my boxing, using my range and getting my defence tight. In this next fight, you’ll see a different boxer!”

For tickets to the fight contact 07904 302 398.