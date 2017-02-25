Crystal Palace v Boro team line-ups: Sakho handed debut as Big Sam drops McArthur and Delaney

Mamadou Sakho is set for his Crystal Palace debut as Sam Allardyce makes two changes to the side for this afternoon’s crucial home game against Middlesbrough.

Palace retain a back four with Sakho partnering James Tomkins in central defence. Luka Milivojevic will make his home debut in central midfield alongside Yohan Cabaye.

Damien Delaney and James McArthur drop to the bench.

Jason Puncheon will captain the side with Scott Dann among the substitutes as he returns from a hamstring injury. Loic Remy is out with a knock.

Ex-Palace striker Patrick Bamford has been left out of Middlesbrough’s matchday squad.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend, C Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Dann, Campbell, McArthur, Kaikai, Delaney, Schlupp

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Fabio, Bernardo, Gibson, Ayala, De Roon, Forshaw, Downing, Stuaini, Ramirez, Negredo. Subs: Guzan, Leadbitter, Clayton, Fry, Guedioura, Gestede, Traore.