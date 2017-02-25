Saturday, February 25, 2017
Crystal Palace v Boro team line-ups: Sakho handed debut as Big Sam...

Crystal Palace v Boro team line-ups: Sakho handed debut as Big Sam drops McArthur and Delaney

By Conor O'Sullivan -
0
245
Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho before the game

Mamadou Sakho is set for his Crystal Palace debut as Sam Allardyce makes two changes to the side for this afternoon’s crucial home game against Middlesbrough.

Palace retain a back four with Sakho partnering James Tomkins in central defence. Luka Milivojevic will make his home debut in central midfield alongside Yohan Cabaye.

Damien Delaney and James McArthur drop to the bench.

Crystal Palace’s James McArthur (left) and Yohan Cabaye arriving for the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday February 25, 2017.

Jason Puncheon will captain the side with Scott Dann among the substitutes as he returns from a hamstring injury. Loic Remy is out with a knock.

Ex-Palace striker Patrick Bamford has been left out of Middlesbrough’s matchday squad.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend, C Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Dann, Campbell, McArthur, Kaikai, Delaney, Schlupp

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Fabio, Bernardo, Gibson, Ayala, De Roon, Forshaw, Downing, Stuaini, Ramirez, Negredo. Subs: Guzan, Leadbitter, Clayton, Fry, Guedioura, Gestede, Traore.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Conor O'Sullivan

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Crystal Palace v Boro team line-ups: Sakho handed debut as Big Sam...