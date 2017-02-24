Theatre workshops for new parents and babies for show on careers and motherhood

Mercury column by James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

“With the widely publicised disparity in opportunities for men and women in theatre, with male actors, directors and producers in this country outnumbering their female counterparts two-to-one, at the end of last year I met up with female-led White Slate Theatre – made up of playwright Jenna May Hobbs and director Suzanna Ward – to discuss the creation of a new play about career development for new mothers.

White Slate had already been exploring the possibility of making a show about the potential conflict between motherhood and career progression, and had decided to focus on the field of science. “We were very interested in women working in science and why numbers seem to drop off around the age of 30,” said Jenna. “We quickly came to understand how hard it is to forge a career in the scientific field while simultaneously raising a family.”

“At the same time we knew there were not enough strong female characters in theatre, so this seemed to us to be a positive way of addressing an imbalance in both fields, of using theatre to look at careers and motherhood and consider whether it is possible to strike a balance between the two – or even whether striking a balance is the right thing to aspire to.”

Jenna and Suzy had already settled on the basic elements of the story, entitled Re:Production, which will follow a top scientist faced with difficult decisions about her own fertility. After that initial meeting we helped them with their application to Arts Council England for support in writing a script and having secured the funding for the piece we are now embarking on our first phase of development – a series of public workshops designed to gather further material for the play.

“The workshops will offer a series of events for new parents to come to with their babies, but where they can talk to other parents and to us about their lives with and without children” said Jenna. “We will be chatting about the decisions they’ve made, the impact that becoming a parent has had on their life. They will be making a genuine contribution to the creation of the show, and at the same time if their baby is disruptive or they have to come and go that’s fine – that’s what this is all about!”

The opportunity for new parents goes beyond these research workshops. The company are developing two versions of the show – one for the evenings and one for matinees when parents will be welcome to bring their babies with them. Relaxed performances for autistic audiences are becoming more common in the theatre industry, and screenings for parents with babies are emerging in cinema, but there are far less theatre performances that adults can attend with very young children in the knowledge that they are welcome regardless of any noise or disruption their baby may cause, so this is an exciting project for both White Slate Theatre and for us at Greenwich Theatre.

The workshops will be held on March 16, 23 and 30 in the new studio space at Greenwich Theatre, created last summer with the support of Royal Greenwich. Anyone interested in attending the workshops with their baby should contact our administrator, Zoe Fidel, on 020 8858 4447 or email z.fidel@greenwichtheatre.org.uk for further details.”

