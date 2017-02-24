Greenwich council boss hopes everyone will join the Great British Spring Clean

Councillor Denise Hyland the leader of Greenwich council Mercury column

No-one likes litter and while we work hard to keep the borough clean, we fight a significant battle when people choose not to dispose of their waste responsibly. So I’m hoping residents of all ages will come together and make a real difference by taking part in Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean on the weekend of 3-5 March. The Royal Borough is working hard to eradicate littering and I hope this national event will inspire residents to join a litter pick near them or even organise their own with help from the council.

I am particularly keen to encourage children to take part in litter picks and the range of fun activities which will be happening in primary schools during the lead up to the event, as well as entering our ‘Did you know’ poster competition. It’s so important that we teach the next generation early on of the importance of looking after the planet.

And if you’re keen on all things green, why not apply to join our team of environment champions? The voluntary role enables residents to keep an eye on issues such as dog mess, overflowing litter bins, graffiti and abandoned vehicles and report them to the council.

For more information about the Great British Spring clean, please visit www.greatbritishspringclean.org.uk or visit www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/environmentchampions to sign up to the Royal Borough’s Environment Champions Scheme.

I’m excited for the return of National Apprenticeship Week, which starts on March 6. It’s a great opportunity to showcase success stories and encourage young people to apply. In 2016, 75 people were offered apprenticeships at the council in over 25 different areas of work, including everything from health and social care to civil engineering and waste management.

Youngsters aged 16 to 24 years old who are interested in vehicle maintenance, carpentry, plastering or plumbing can attend a ‘Sparks, Spanners and Skimmings’ workshop or another drop-in session which will detail some of the other opportunities available. Our apprenticeship team will also be speaking to Year 11 students and their teachers about the many benefits and the ‘Be the Boss’ initiative will allow council apprentices to shadow members and take on some of the tasks they do as part of their roles. Visit www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/apprenticeships for more details.

Tonight we will be making some tough decisions about Council Tax rates for 2017/18. As you may be aware, the Royal Borough of Greenwich is proposing raising Council Tax by 1.99 per cent with an additional 3 per cent rise for adult social care. This is in line with what central Government has asked all local authorities to do and therefore any smaller increase would disadvantage the council going forward.

I would like to reassure residents that the proposed rise – which is only the borough’s second increase in a decade – has not been taken lightly. It is unfortunately necessary due to unprecedented financial pressure brought on by continual significant cuts to our budgets whilst demand for our services continues to grow. The proposed Council Tax increase will merely absorb some of the pressure caused by the social care crisis which the Government seems to expect Greenwich to finance.

I would like to remind all of those who are concerned about the proposed rise that the council provides support for those who may be experiencing financial hardship. You can find out more information, including exemptions and discounts, by visiting www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/counciltax

Finally, I’m looking forward to seeing many of you at the final Better Together meeting in the current round of sessions. It will be taking place at St Paul’s Church in Thamesmead on 28 February and you simply need to register at www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/bettertogether to attend. Don’t miss out on a chance to have your say on the issues that matter to you.