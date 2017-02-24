Former Newcastle, West Ham and Birmingham midfielder Lee Bowyer on Charlton Athletic return

Lee Bowyer has been appointed assistant first-team coach at Charlton Athletic – swelling further the size of Karl Robinson’s backroom team.

The former Addicks midfielder – who became the most expensive British teenager when he left SE7 for Leeds United in a £2.8million deal in 1996 – was brought in to work with the club’s young players before the derby clash with Millwall in mid-January.

Robinson brought in Richie Barker as his assistant boss. Kevin Nugent, who also still had that title, left to take charge of Barnet last week.

But Chris O’Loughlin was brought in as first-team coach when Russell Slade was sacked by Addicks owner Roland Duchatelet in November. Simon Clark also holds that post.

Club captain Johnnie Jackson has also been handed some coaching responsibilities by Robinson.

Bowyer had also been doing some work with Watford’s youngsters alongside his ex-Leeds team-mate Harry Kewell.

“I don’t want to be a manager,” he told Charlton Athletic’s YouTube account. “I want to learn because it is different to playing.

“I think the manager here is a good one to learn from. He did well at Milton Keynes and he’ll take this club forward as well.

“I want to pass on my knowledge. I played with some top players and top coaches. It is a shame to waste that, sat at home doing nothing.

“I’d rather come here and pass that knowledge down. It’s where I started, which makes it a bit of a fairytale.”

Initially Bowyer arrived in an informal capacity.

“He [Robinson] and I have a mutual friend. It’s just a case of coming in and trying to help some of the young midfielders – try to get them in the box a bit more and score some goals. That was the strong point of my game.”

Bowyer started his own career with Charlton. He went on to be capped once by England and had two spells with West Ham as well as spells for Newcastle, Birmingham and Ipswich.

“All I remember from my time here is how nice everyone was,” he said. “It was a family club – and it still is.

“These lads are lucky to be here, they should realise that. There are so many kids out there wanting to play football. To be here they are very fortunate, as I was.

“A youngster [Ademola Lookman] has just gone to Everton. It’s a good place to learn.”