Big Sam: Palace have failed to cope mentally at Selhurst Park – we have to do that against Boro

Sam Allardyce has played down Middlesbrough’s poor away form – pointing out his Crystal Palace side have already failed to dispatch fellow strugglers at Selhurst Park in recent weeks.

The Eagles are in the bottom three in the Premier League – with the visit of the Teessiders absolutely vital to their survival hopes.

Boro have not won away in the league since the end of August. But Allardyce said: “We were supposed to beat Sunderland here and lost 4-0. We were supposed to beat Swansea here and lost 2-1. It’s not us against Middlesbrough – it’s us against ourselves.

“We’ve got to play at our best. When we came across teams in a lesser position – Swansea and Sunderland – we didn’t cope mentally with what you have to cope with.

“There will be little in it. If you look at Middlesbrough’s record it has been down to the odd goal 20 times out of 25.”