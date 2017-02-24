Women’s football round-up: Millwall face Bristol City test as Charlton hammer Old Actonians

Millwall Lionesses have been drawn at Bristol City Women in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The tie will take place at the Stoke Gifford Stadium on March 19 (2pm kick-off).

Lionesses clinched their place with a 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest Ladies on Sunday.

Bonnie Horwood hit the bar before Ashlee Hincks fired in from long range on 18 minutes. Forest took less than 10 minutes to level the contest.

New signing Ashley Cheatley, snapped up from Ashford Town, netted on her debut as she chipped the keeper in the 82nd minute.

Cheatley then turned provider for Hincks to smash in and make the outcome safe.

Charlton Women romped to an 8-1 demolition of Old Actonians to reach the final of the Capital Cup.

Gemma Shepherd scored four goals in a rout. Avilla Bergin weighed in with a brace.

Charley Clifford took just five minutes to put the Addicks on the way to victory.

Kit Graham was the other Charlton scorer, she beat a defender and rounded keeper Paige Hornsell before converting.

Crystal Palace or Tottenham lie in wait for the Addicks as they look to claim silverware.

This weekend the Addicks are at QPR in the FA Women’s Premier Southern Division.