Millwall goalkeeper King: We won’t fear Tottenham

Tom King chalked up another Millwall milestone on Tuesday night – by making his first League One appearance for the club.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper got his first runout for the Lions in their EFL Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest in August. And King played the entire EFL Trophy campaign.

Now he could be facing a run in the first-team with Jordan Archer missing with a quad injury. Millwall’s number one faces a race to be fit to face former club Tottenham in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Archer initially suffered the problem in Saturday’s 1-0 win over reigning Premier League Leicester City, but carried on to put in a man-of-the-match performance which helped take the South Londoners into the last eight of the competition.

“Early on in the Leicester game I was told to run up and down the line a couple of times to make sure he was okay,” explained King. “He said he could play through it, which is lucky because his performance on Saturday was outstanding and won us the match.

“He said it was sore during the game. I kept giving him the thumbs up and he kept responding the same way. But it is once the adrenaline wears off. There are 18,000 people there and you don’t think – you’re not concentrating on the injury, just on keeping the ball out of the net.”

King initially signed a 12-month deal with Millwall after being released by Crystal Palace in 2014.

He had loan moves to Welling United and Braintree Town to further his development.

The 0-0 draw with Chesterfield was his first start in the Football League. It is the first time in 1,109 days that the Lions have not had Archer or David Forde between the posts.

“Making my debut is another load off,” said King. “To get my debut early in the season was good but you work all your life to play in league games and to get a consecutive run of them.

“I’m gutted what has happened to Jordan but I’m ready to step in whenever needed. I felt I showed that on Tuesday.”

King has not been the only change in recent weeks to a backline that has gone 11 hours without letting in a goal – a period encompassing facing three top-flight sides.

Captain Tony Craig cleared one Chesterfield shot off the line in the first half.

“He has been doing that years,” said King. “He is so experienced. He drops himself back onto the line and is in the right place at the right time nine times out of 10.

“He’s a top professional who helps all the young lads out. It doesn’t surprise me he was there to save our clean sheet record.

“The back four has been brilliant – no matter what the personnel. This run is no accident. It is what we work towards and we’re getting our just rewards on the pitch.

“It’s just credit to the boys. We work every day on our defensive shape and runners. We analyse the opposition and just seem to nullify all their threats. If you look at the shots against us in recent matches, there has been hardly any.

“We were relentless in terms of the pressure we put on Chesterfield. We go all the way to the last minute – that’s Millwall’s mentality. How the ball has not gone in during the second half is beyond me. We’ve got to pick ourselves up and go again on Saturday.

“Our goal from the very first whistle this season was to get automatic promotion. We have to push all the way. I’d back us against anyone in the play-offs.

“We’re playing some great football at the moment and a lot of teams can’t live with us, as you’ve seen against the three Premier League sides, even when we went down to 10 men.

“Sides don’t want to come to The Den. We want to keep both runs going at Oldham – our unbeaten streak and the clean sheets one.”

It also won’t be long until that trip to White Hart Lane swings around. Tottenham will be big favourites.

“We back ourselves against anyone,” said King. “We’ve had three good home draws, it’s about time we had a nice one away.

“We’ll go there with our normal shape and the way we play. We’re not scared of anyone.”