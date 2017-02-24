Opening of school is delayed by a year because site cannot be found

A headteacher has announced plans to open a secondary school have had to be shelved because the right site cannot be found.

Hundreds of families had already put Gipsy Hill School as their first preference, expecting it to open in September.

But the Gipsy Hill Federation, headed by Sir Craig Tunstall, has now had to disappoint almost 300 11 and 12-year-olds, after failing to make enough progress to find a home in time.

More than 200 parents signed a petition asking the Department for Education (DfE) to back the plans to open – though the primary schools contain a total of up to 3,000 pupils.

But a question mark now remains over where and when the school will be created and how long it will take to get it up and running.

One plan had been to site the school at Paxton Primary School in Woodland Road, Gipsy Hill for a year. The alternative is to site it at Glenbrook Primary School in Clapham. But neither currently has enough space to accommodate three years of pupils.

The pupils who had hoped to start in September will be allocated new schools by their borough – but they will not be able to transfer to Gipsy Hill once it does open.

One parent, who did not want to be named, said: “I am absolutely disgusted with being told only a week before the deadline for applications to secondary schools.

“Parents of pupils at the nine primary schools in the federation have been reassured that they would get places in September.

“Now they will have to find new schools, when the deadline for applications for most of them is March. How can we be expected to sort something out in such a short time when we have been thinking about exactly this issue for years?

“The choice of a secondary school is crucial in any child’s life – it will dictate whether my daughter will make it to college and have the choices I want her to have.

“Parents have been made promises and they have not been kept. And those who had applied to Gipsy Hill School now have very little time to switch to another one.”

School headteacher James Hadley said the school will now be opened in September 2018. He added: “We had been instructed by the DfE to open in September and had met every deadline and were oversubscribed two-and-half-times, which must be unheard of. The reason we are not opening is the Education Funding Agency has not found a site. We are the conduit, but we are working in partnership with them.

“We are very disappointed we have not been able to realise the expectations of parents. The main thing we are sad about is not being able to open for the children who would have started in September.

“We were acutely aware of the deadline and had to balance their timescale they needed to make up their minds with our desire to deliver for them.

“We plan to open now in September 2018 in temporary buildings for a year and are that much further on with our plans. Our first cohort will be the 2018 class. Construction of the new school would be in autumn 2019, as long as there are no building or planning delays.

“We have heard from a lot of disappointed parents and pupils and colleagues, and even from Paxton parents who said they were sad it is not happening.”

A spokesman for Paxton Matters, the campaign to stop Gipsy Hill School moving to Paxton, said: “This is great news for the pupils, parents, staff and residents of Paxton, who have experienced five months of uncertainty and who can now turn their focus back to enjoying their new school.

“Unfortunately, it is disappointing news for the Federation and James Hadley, who has worked tirelessly to navigate a flawed system, and also for parents and pupils who hoped to start at Gipsy Hill School this

September.

“It was everyone’s ideal outcome – including ours – for Gipsy Hill School to open in temporary accommodation in 2017 at Glenbrook.

“Over the coming weeks, the Federation will be consulting internally on next steps, but they tell us their ambition now is to open in 2018 at Glenbrook.

“We will share more information then. In the meantime, rest assured we will continue to apply pressure so that Paxton doesn’t re-emerge as an option for an interim site in 2018, although right now the Federation tells us they don’t see any scenario in which this will occur.”