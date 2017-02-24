MPs comment on Lakanal House blaze: “No-one would have died if fire safety had been re-assessed”

Camberwell and Peckham MP Harriet Harman who today attended the court hearing where Southwark Council were prosecuted for their failures in fire safety regulations in the Lakanal House fire said: “Three women and three young children tragically lost their lives in the Lakanal house fire and our first thoughts are with them and their families.
“Investment which was to improve Lakanal House for the tenants living in it instead turned it into a deadly fire trap. The council failed in their responsibilities and they have pleaded guilty.
“No-one would have died if the work was checked and if they had re-assessed the fire safety of the block after the work was done.
“This prosecution sends a strong message not just to the London Borough of Southwark but to all landlords, public and private, that their tenants’ safety must be an absolute priority”.