Friday, February 24, 2017
MPs comment on Lakanal House blaze: “No-one would have died if fire...

MPs comment on Lakanal House blaze: “No-one would have died if fire safety had been re-assessed”

By Shuz Azam -
0
51
Processed 15-04-15 - Week 16 - Harriet Harman, Labour Camberwell & Peckham

Camberwell and Peckham MP Harriet Harman who today attended the court hearing where Southwark Council were prosecuted for their failures in fire safety regulations in the Lakanal House fire said: “Three women and three young children tragically lost their lives in the Lakanal house fire and our first thoughts are with them and their families.

“Investment which was to improve Lakanal House for the tenants living in it instead turned it into a deadly fire trap. The council failed in their responsibilities and they have pleaded guilty. 

“No-one would have died if the work was checked and if they had re-assessed the fire safety of the block after the work was done.

 “This prosecution sends a strong message not just to the London Borough of Southwark but to all landlords, public and private, that their tenants’ safety must be an absolute priority”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
MPs comment on Lakanal House blaze: “No-one would have died if fire...