Council chiefs apologies after admitting breaching fire safety regulations

Processed 07-02-13 - Week 06 Scene from the fire at Lakanal House in July 2009

Council chiefs apologised after admitting breaching fire safety regulations in connection with a tower block blaze in which six people died.

A baby and two other children were among those to lose their lives when an inferno ripped through 16-storey Lakanal House in Camberwell, in July 2009.

The spread of the blaze could have been halted if the building had proper fire barriers, signing and if a proper risk assessment was carried out, Southwark Crown Court was told.

The block, originally built in the 1950s, has been refurbished since 2015 and is due to reopen next month at a cost of £11 million.

The local authority has also spent £62 million on fire safety since the tragedy, including the installation of state of the art smoke alarms, the court heard.

Richard Matthews QC, in mitigation for Southwark Council, apologised for the failings.

He said: “I express Southwark’s sincere regret for the failures in the fire safety programme and the deficiencies in the building from July 2009.

“Had a risk assessment been conducted in 2009 it would have identified the lack of insulation strips and would have alerted the housing officers to the shortcomings of the signage to the escape balconies so the tenants could have used them as a means of escape.

“It is with disappointment and regret that the failures to the signage, boxing in and suspended ceilings were not identified by the contractor during the refurbishment or during the Decent Homes Work.

“Fire safety inspections were being conducted by Southwark in 2009 but these had not reached Lakanal House by July.

“Southwark accepts a risk assessment should have been competed by July 2009 and Southwark was not alone in being a provider of housing in this position in 2009.

“Since this tragedy Southwark works with the fire brigade to ensure the safety of tenants and has installed state of the art smoke alarms.”

Judge Jeffrey Pegden adjourned the hearing until next Tuesday when the council is due to be sentenced.

