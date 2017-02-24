Southwark admits fire safety breaches at tower block, where six died

Southwark council today admitted fire safety breaches at a tower block where six people, including three children, died in a horrific blaze.Six people, three children, one of which was a baby, died after a fire ripped through the 16-storey 1950s tower block in south London.

Catherine Hickman, 31, Dayana Francisquini, 26, and her children, Thais, six, and Filipe, three, along with Helen Udoaka, 34, and her daughter Michelle, who was just 20 days old, were all killed.

Southwark Council initially faced 22 counts under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order over safety breaches at Lakanal House, in Camberwell, in July 2009.

But at Southwark Crown Court today (Fri) Richard Matthews QC representing the council entered guilty pleas to four counts of breaching fire safety which were said to cover the 18 other charges.

Former deputy leader of the Labour Party MP Harriet Harman, who represents Camberwell and Peckham and who visited the block on the night of the tragedy, sat in the public gallery to view the proceedings.

Southwark admitted failure to provide sufficient risk assessments of the premises, failure to provide a “suitable and sufficient” system of tackling a fire as well as endangering employees and residents.

Signs telling residents they could use the balconies to escape were also missing.

Fashion designer Catherine Hickman’s terror could be heard in a telephone call to the emergency operator which was played to the inquest.

She said: “Oh my God, listen, I can see flames at the door.”

She asked if she should try and leave the flat but was told not to. She then said: “It’s orange, it’s orange everywhere” adding smoke was coming through the floorboards and she couldn’t open the windows.

She added: “I’m getting really hot in here” before falling silent.

Stephen Walsh QC, prosecuting on behalf of the fire brigade, told the court today: “This prosecution arises out of an investigation following a serious fire at about 4pm on a warm afternoon.

“The fire started in a piece of electrical equipment in a flat on the 9th floor.

“Panels below the window outside were melted away and fell to the floor as the fire spread up the building to the above floors.

“The fire spread to the common corridors in the 11th floor causing significant damage to the floor.

“From the 9th floor the fire spread through open windows to the stairs on the 5th and 7th floors.

“Considerable damage was done and tragically six people including three children died on the 10th and 11the floors.

“This prosecution is about the risk posed to residents and employees in the event of fire in the building.

“The fire was allowed to spread from the compartmentalised flats through the blousing along the corridors and the stairs.”

The breaches of the fire safety law are not said to have caused the deadly blaze in the maisonettes and flats seven years ago.

But the inquest in 2013 found there were “numerous opportunities” missed by the council to check fire safety.

Three main deficiencies by the council are identified by fire investigators.

These included a failure to maintain “boxing in” along the common corridors and the timber staircase, an absence of fire strips along all the fire doors in the building and cavity insulation in the suspended ceilings above the flats which all allowed the fire and smoke to rip through the building.

Mr Walsh added: “The deficiencies included the boxing in of the timber staircase which runs across the common corridors.

“This was boxed in by a ceramic board which was simply nailed to the timber staircase.

“The boxing in was only very weakly fixed to the stairs and only provided marginal protection to the spread of fire.

“During the fire these nails melted away and allowed the spread through the corridor above into the suspended ceiling space.

“This meant there was a lack of protection to the common corridors allowed the means of fighting a fire to be hindered as the only means of access to the building was the single stairwell.

“The balconies were discounted as a means of escape due to the lack of signage to indicate these should be used in the event of a fire.

“Fire strips along the fire doors were missing and in fact it is the prosecution case that non of the doors had these strips.

“This allowed the fire to spread from the stairs to the lobby unhindered.

“A refurbishment of the entire building in 2007 was a lost opportunity to identify these deficiencies.

“Had a risk assessment been carried out these deficiencies would have been identified before July 2009.”

The hearing continues.