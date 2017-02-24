Oliver Dearlove’s killer jailed for six years

An unemployed plasterer who killed a former Queen’s banker with a single punch in an “unprovoked and gratuitous” attack was jailed for six years today.

Trevor Timon, 31, landed the fatal blow on former Coutt’s banker Oliver Dearlove, 30, after becoming jealous he was speaking to a group of women he knew about high heels and baby pictures.

He warned Mr Dearlove “if you don’t move on, I’ll knock you out” in leafy Blackheath just after midnight on the Sunday of the August Bank holiday weekend last year.

Mr Dearlove collapsed immediately from the “catastrophic” injury, and was pronounced dead less than 24 hours later.

Timon admitted manslaughter but denied murder, which he was cleared of at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Jailing Timon, Judge Mark Dennis QC said: “This was a senseless death that occurred as a result of an act borne out of a deep flaw in your character.

“He was defenceless to the punch. He had displayed no intention to engage in aggression or violence.

“His two friends likewise had displayed no such intention. It was therefore an unprovoked and gratuitous act.”

He added: “Oliver Dearlove was a young man of fine character with a long and promising future ahead of him.

“His loss in such senseless circumstances has, as the court has heard, caused untold misery for his family and those close to him.

“Many lives have been turned upside down. His two friends who gave evidence at the trial were still visibly shaken by the event they had witnesses on that fatal night.

“They will no doubt be scarred for life by the memory of what happened.”

Mr Dearlove was at a reunion with friends from Portsmouth University on the night of the attack, ending in the Zerodegrees microbrewery with Andrew Cook and Neil Durrant.

They left, and were walking to get a taxi when they started talking to a group of four women Timon knew, and Mr Dearlove complimented pictures of one of the woman’s baby.

Timon, who is of mixed race, turned up and claimed he became angered after the group used a racial slur – ‘half chap’ – towards him.

But the judge noted no witnesses heard “any such words or words of aggression”.

Jurors heard he had previous convictions for violence, including for battery in 2010 for knocking a woman unconscious after telling her “I’m going to bang you out”.

Timon has a total of 12 previous convictions for offences against people and property.

It has also emerged that his brother is in prison for murder.

Mr Dearlove worked as a relationship manager for a small boutique bank, Duncan Lawrie Private Bank, in Victoria, central London, and had previously worked in the City for royal bank Coutts.

He lived with his long-term girlfriend Claire Wheatley, a nurse, in Eltham, south east London.

In a statement read to court, Ms Wheatley said she had been left with an “obliterated” heart after “one punch” took away the love of her life.

She said: “His death was not the result of an unfortunate event such as a car accident or life-long illness but as the result of a senseless act of one individual in one moment of time, with no real meaning or justification.

“We are all familiar with the phrase a broken heart.

“The difference is my heart is not broken, it feels more like it has been obliterated. I do not only feel this pain in my heart but through my whole entire body.

“This pain never leaves, it stays with me from the moment I fall asleep, with only the sparing grace of those few moments when I first wake in the morning before I am soon reminded that I am to face another day without him.

“Every dream and every plan Oli and I had has been destroyed.

“He was everything to me.”

Claire, a nurse, added: “I will never be able to find it in my heart to forgive the actions of that one individual because I feel to do so would be to accept what happened and I cannot accept that one punch took away the love of my life in a heartbeat.

“Most people in their 30s are at that stage in their life where everything is coming together. No one expects for their life to end so suddenly especially at the hands of another.

“It is difficult to fathom how a human fist could have the same force and impact, but I hope that more people will realise that a person’s hands are as much of a weapon as a knife or a gun.

“Oli was an incredible person and the void he has left in our lives and hearts will never be filled but I know with all my heart that he would be proud of all of us and that he knew how much he was loved and cherished by us all.”

His mother, Joy Wright, said: “Oliver had a great future ahead of him, he was dedicated, popular and modest, very contended, a true gentleman.

“Oli has been completely robbed of an amazing future and I have been robbed along with our whole family of that future as well.

“I will never see him marry, have children, or join in our family occasions.

“We have had Oli’s 31st birthday to get through and Christmas, the space in our house and hearts at Christmas was huge.”

A post mortem found Mr Dearlove had suffered a blunt force head injury, which left his neck rocking in a way that interrupted the blood flow to the brain causing the fatal collapse.