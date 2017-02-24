EXCLUSIVE: Millwall slam narrow inquiry into bid to grab their land

Millwall’s board has expressed its fury that what it says is a string of crucial factors will not be covered by an inquiry into a bid to grab its land.

The football club believes the terms of the review set up by Lewisham council should be much wider and take in how Renewal came to be the developers of a planned 2,400 homes in the three sites around the club’s ground, The Den.

Town hall chiefs announced on Tuesday that the independent external inquiry will be chaired by a QC appointed by the Bar Council.

He will investigate the funding of the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation, which was set up to run a £40million sports complex, Energise, yards from the Lions’ ground, The Den.

It will also look into the Renewal’s bid for Housing Action Zone status, which is accompanied by a £20m loan from the Greater London Authority.

But it will not cover concerns the club has over the secrecy surrounding Renewal’s record and finances and relationship with the council, such as the attempt to move the Millwall Community Trust and the club’s respected academy from the Lions Centre, Bolina Road, into Energise.

The council has been hoping to use a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to seize the three pockets of land – the club memorial garden, car park and the Lions Centre. The last would lead to an automatic downgrading of Millwall’s academy because of Football League rules.

The sites would then be handed over to Renewal, who are paying for all the costs of the process.

A statement from the club’s board – whose main areas of concern are listed below – said: “We are surprised and disappointed to find that the terms of reference for the inquiry are so narrow and do not appear to cover all of the key issues.

“The investigation should examine a much wider range of relevant activity.

“Two of the three specified areas for investigation – SCSF funding claims and the Housing Zone bid documents – effectively cover the same subject: why did Renewal persistently make inaccurate and misleading statements about the funding arrangements for Energize, the proposed new sports centre, over a period of at least three years?

“It is by no means certain that these vital dark issues will have a light shone on them, yet £500,000 of local taxpayers’ money is being spent on the investigation. The council publicly stated that Renewal will pay for the CPO. But now the council is paying for the investigation into Renewal’s activities which are part of the CPO!

“The club cannot silently stand by and let taxpayers pay for an inquiry that doesn’t look fully into this mess of a situation that has been allowed to develop.

“In the meantime the regeneration of the area is paralysed and the club and local residents live with a continuing threat hanging over them. We have called on the council to take actions to restore the community’s faith in their local authority, but Lewisham council seems incapable of taking even small steps in the right direction, pumping more money into supporting a development scheme that remains fundamentally flawed.”

The club is also unhappy the borough’s chief executive arranged a meeting about the terms of the inquiry, but then told Den supremo Steve Kavanagh those terms could not be discussed as they had not been agreed by councillors.

The club is, though, happy the inquiry will probe a document which supposedly offered parts of Renewal for sale, printed by estate agents Lambert Smith Hampton. “It does open up an additional line of inquiry, albeit a narrow one,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for Lewisham Council said: “On Wednesday Lewisham’s full council agreed to set up an independent inquiry to examine matters relating to a proposed CPO of land at New Bermondsey/Surrey Canal. By commissioning this inquiry, the council wants to demonstrate its commitment to decision making which is demonstrably of the highest standard. Once the independent inquiry is complete, the outcome will be reported to full council.”

Millwall have listed eight areas they want the probe to cover:

* Why did the council decide to partner exclusively with Renewal in 2013?

* Why did the council inform Millwall in writing in January 2013 that the freeholds around The Den would not be sold – and then quietly took the decision to sell them to Renewal in September of that year?

* Why were no alternative bids sought for that land?

* Why is the council so desperate not to disclose the price it has agreed for that land that it is prepared to go to court to try and keep the details secret?

* Why are important elements of the [due diligence] report prepared by [accountants] PwC on Renewal also being kept under wraps and defended in court? Is the council paying some or all of those legal costs?

* Why have the council and Renewal persistently ignored the threat to the future of the Millwall Community Trust in their pursuit of the Lions Centre?

* What is the nature of the relationship between the council and Renewal that the council continues to work in exclusivity with Renewal on the New Bermondsey scheme even after Renewal has publicly declared that it will not work with Millwall Football Club?

* How can the council state that Millwall will be at the heart of the new community while deciding to work in partnership with Renewal against the interests of the football club?