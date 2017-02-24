Lorry driver dies after collision with a lamp post

Detectives are appealing for information after a lorry driver died when his vehicle was in collision with a lamp post.

Police were called to Lewisham Way, at the junction with Amersham Road, at 2.32 on Thursday, to reports of a road traffic collision.

Officers attended and found a lorry in collision with a lamp post. London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service also attended.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged to be in his 50s, died at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed. Temporary road closures have now been lifted.

At this early stage, it is not believed that another vehicle was involved.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation unit continue to deal.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to police on 0208 285 1574 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.