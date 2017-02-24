‘First steps hardest to take’ on road to mental health recovery

Specialist support is available for people experiencing mental health problems, but often the first steps are the hardest to take.

Healthwatch research has revealed the fear and discomfort many people feel about approaching their GP for help – and the devastating consequences of poor treatment.

As part of the South London Press and London Weekly News Change Is Possible campaign, reporter Jack Dixon examines the barriers in one borough, Lambeth, which block the path to support.

For most people experiencing symptoms of mental distress for the first time, the surgery is the primary port of call.

Yet there is growing concern that local doctors are not sufficiently equipped to manage the demand.

In fact, almost a third of everyday GP appointments are to do with a patient’s emotional wellbeing and national charities are increasingly advising people who are worried about their mental health to speak to their doctor.

But in many cases, long waiting times, difficulties booking repeat appointments and inadequate care are only fuelling the distress.

Worryingly, some people seeking help are so concerned about the treatment they will receive that they turn their backs on the normal channels of support.

In Lambeth, where rates of mental illness are exceptionally high, patients report mixed experiences when reaching out for help.

According to a recent report by the borough’s Healthwatch organisation, many said they found their GP empathetic, kind and easy to talk to about their mental health.

But others described them as unfriendly, uncaring and unable to offer specialist knowledge about their problems.

The report found that some patients felt “immensely let down” by their doctors due to poor attitude and a lack of interest.

And uncertainty about standards of care is driving some away from the surgery altogether.

Around half of patients interviewed by Healthwatch said they were worried about contacting their GP.

They feared they wouldn’t be taken seriously or they wouldn’t be able to “find the right words” during a short 10 or 15-minute appointment.

Others who were anxious about seeking help believed they would be sectioned or approached by social services if they came forward.

One patient, despite being referred to a friendly GP, still has reservations about opening up in a clinical setting: “Of course, there’s still stuff I have to hold back, I can’t tell her everything.

“If you open up too much they’ll just section you. Now I’d rather deal with it on my own. I’d rather just keep myself in my room for a few days until it passes.”

Catherine Pearson, chief executive of Healthwatch Lambeth, described a “double problem”.

On the one hand, patients are unsure how to ask for help; and on the other, GPs are not always sufficiently resourced to provide the right care.

“By luck you can have an excellent GP or one that does not really understand – it’s the nature of being a GP that it’s the ‘front door’,” she said.

Healthwatch found numerous examples of doctors providing exceptional support for patients experiencing mental health issues.

Many had a good knowledge of the subject and were able to create a safe environment encouraging openness and honesty.

But not all GPs are equipped to offer this standard of care. Last year, research by national mental health charity Mind found that only one of the 21 speciality training modules GPs are required to complete currently focuses on mental health.

Ms Pearson says all GPs should be trained to respond to people who are raising these kinds of issues.

She added: “There are a number of Lambeth mental health services that GPs can refer patients too, but unfortunately many GPs do not know about them and even if they do, patients have to wait a long time to access them.”

Once the first steps have been made, it’s crucial that people receive sustained treatment – often over several repeat appointments.

But the report found that long waiting lists for specialist support services could lead to people becoming increasingly unwell, in some cases pushing them to the brink of suicide.

Several GPs told Healthwatch that waiting times for specialist services were far too long.

One explained that while the initial referral might be accepted within a couple of weeks, it could take months before an appointment is organised.

During these gaps, GPs said there was “nothing” for patients and that doctors were left “hand-holding” – adding strain on their already stretched resources.

One patient revealed: “The GP was helpful and all the care I have received when I get it has been great. Unfortunately, the delays in receiving this help have been very dangerous.

“The services were aware how desperate I was and that I had seriously considered suicide, but it still took weeks for me to see anyone.

“I got to the point where I thought I was genuinely going to have to attempt suicide for anything to be moved forward.”

Healthwatch has urged commissioners in Lambeth to review the level of training they provide for GPs, calling for a more “person-centred” approach to mental health treatment.

But it says simple steps – putting up information posters in surgery waiting rooms, for instance – could also make a big difference.

“We need to create more capacity in early intervention and talking therapies, so that GPs have somewhere to turn to,” Ms Pearson added.

“Meanwhile we should be taking steps to encourage people to come forward. We need to encourage sensitivity towards patients so they can access services when they need them.”

OUR MISSION

Our Change Is Possible campaign aims to promote and protect good mental health for all Londoners, helping to shape a community that makes sure people with experience of mental health problems are treated fairly, positively and with respect.

South London Press, London Weekly News and Lambeth and Southwark Mind are committed to raising awareness about the complex mental health problems that many people in our community face, and working together to expand and improve the range of support available.

We aim to put a stop to the stigma around mental health – at home, at work and at school – and to break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help.



GET INVOLVED

If you would like to support our Change Is Possible campaign, there are several ways to get involved.

– Share your story. Do you have personal experience of living with mental health problems? Has a friend or family member been affected? Your story could help inspire others to donate towards our campaign.

– Help us fundraise. Could you support our appeal by organising a fundraising event or setting yourself a sponsored challenge? Every penny could be crucial in helping us reach our campaign targets.

– Donate to our campaign. To make a donation to our appeal, you can visit www.givey.com/changeispossible. Alternatively, you can write to Lambeth and Southwark Mind, 4th floor, 336 Brixton Road, London, SW9 7AA.