Greenwich and Lewisham agree 4.99 % council tax rise

LEWISHAM and Greenwich councils agreed to increase council tax bills by 4.99 per cent but fears were aired it will not cover social care costs.

Both borough’s council tax rates and budgets were set for the coming year starting in April at town hall meetings held last night. In line with the Government’s request council tax is to increase by 3 per cent to cover the increasing demand to fund adult social care and a further 1.99 per cent for inflation in both boroughs.

Councillor Alan Hall, who seconded executive Mayor Sir Steve Bullock’s budget told the full meeting of Lewisham council that finance officers have advised that the council “will still have £10 to 11 million shortfall in our existing social care budget.”

Referring to Millwall football fan’s famous slogan, he said: “No-one likes us we don’t care – that is not the motto of the London Borough of Lewisham. We will be increasing local taxes on residents and businesses will be paying more as the Government cuts our overall budget. There is a perfect storm. We will be raising taxes whilst reducing services.”

The leader of the Labour group at the council, said: “We do care: That’s why we are increasing Council tax by the 4.99% including the social care precept. There is a social care crisis in this country.”

Cllr Kevin Bonavia, the cabinet member for resources, said: “We will continue to urge the Government not to simply rely on councils to increase council tax, but to provide fairer funding for councils and the vital services that our residents rely on, particularly adult social care.”

“The Government’s decision to cut Lewisham’s funding by 63% over 10 years has placed huge pressure on our finances and our services, especially adult social care. In the face of yet another year of cuts from the Government, we are working around the clock to build a Lewisham that is better and fairer for all.”

Greenwich council said the entire 4.99 per cent rise will be allocated to adult social care in recognition of the pressures on the service. Councillors also agreed to spend £279.6m on schools and £79.7m on children’s services, £77.4m on adult health and £48m on community services. The council said it aimed to protect front line services despite the loss of more than £100m in funding from the Government in the past four years.

Leader Cllr Denise Hyland said: “While our hands are tied in terms of raising council tax to help meet the national adult social care funding crisis, I am sure residents agree that it is important to make sure that we do all we can to ensure vulnerable residents receive the help and support they need.”

The council is also urging people to get in touch for information on support for financial hardship from the council tax rise.