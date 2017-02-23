Lewisham’s warm welcome for first Syrian refugee families

Lewisham has warmly welcomed the first families fleeing the horrors of the Syrian civil war.

Two families have arrived into the borough as part of the council’s commitment to take 10 under the Government and United Nations backed Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Programme. Both are from the Daraa and Rif Dimashq regions in Syria and settling in to their new lives with education, health and housing support.

The families will be housed in properties offered by local residents who specifically wish to help refugees, and the council is appealing for more landlords to come forward and offer their properties for rent.

Councillor Kevin Bonavia, the cabinet member for resources, said: “It’s been so heart warming to see the way that Syrian refugee families have been welcomed in our borough. Our residents are giving the refugee families fantastic support from new furniture to language lessons.”

“I know Lewisham residents will have been appalled by the ordeal of refugees from Syria and other war torn countries and will want to do their bit. I want to appeal to anyone with an empty property that could be used to house a refugee family to contact us. We need properties that will give refugee families the chance to rebuild their lives in Lewisham.”

The families have also received many offers of English language lessons and support from groups including the Afghanistan & Central Asian Association, Action for Refugees in Lewisham, Catford Community Church, Holy Trinity Centre, Lewisham Refugee & Migrant Network, St Margaret’s Church and Lewisham Citizens.

