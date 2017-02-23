21ft tree collapses in Deptford car park

This photo shows how a 21 foot tree had fallen squarely on to and appeared to be balancing on the railings of a car park in Deptford, as Storm Doris continued to batter London and the South-east with trees being uprooted, hoardings and scaffoldings collapsing and main crossings across the Thames being closed.

Both the Queen Elizabeth Crossing in Dartford, and The Sheppey Crossing were closed due to the adverse conditions.

A spokesperson from Highways England said: “The A249 Sheppey Crossing in Kent is closed in both directions between the B2005 and the A250 due to strong winds currently being experienced in the area.

Meanwhile the London Fire Brigade had attended 36 storm-related incidents by 11am. The most serious incident took place in Purley, South London, when a tree was uprooted onto a car injuring the woman driver.

A spokesperson from London Ambulance said: “We were called at 8.02am to reports of an incident on Hartley Down, Purley. We sent an ambulance crew to the scene.

“We checked over a patient at the scene but did not take them to hospital.”

Trees also collapsed on houses in Welling, south east London and Chiswick, south west London. Hoarding fell onto three cars on Thessaly Road in Battersea.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters are always on hand should any buildings, hoardings or scaffolding be left in a precarious position and posing a risk to life because of high winds.

“To help stay safe during windy weather people should always clear gardens, balconies and window sills of anything that could be blown away.

“They should also take extra care if they venture outside and be careful using candles in the case of a power cut.”

Motorists across the country were also encouraged to stay safe as the storm continued.

RAC Traffic Watch spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Motorists are advised to take extra care as Storm Doris impacts the UK, be prepared to reduce your speed, allow plenty of room between your car and the vehicle in front and be wary of aquaplaning where water accumulates on the road.

“Be mindful that there will be strong gusts of wind, so ensure you have a good grip of the steering wheel and take extra care when overtaking high-sided vehicles and passing motorcyclists and cyclists who are susceptible to be buffeted and blown off course the wind.”

Winds are expected to die down during this evening’s rush hour but unsettled conditions are set to continue tomorrow and into the weekend.

Chief Met Office Meteorologist Eddy Carroll said: “Apart from the fact that some places over southern Scotland have had less snow than expected, storm Doris is behaving itself. It has undergone explosive cyclogenesis, and is giving damaging winds across parts of England and Wales.”

“As Storm Doris moves eastwards over the North Sea later today the winds and snow will ease, but ice could be a hazard over parts of the north overnight.”

“Friday will bring a welcome break from the unsettled conditions with some sunny spells for many and much calmer winds after a cold start with a risk of icy patches.”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris added: “Saturday however will see further strong winds and another spell of wet weather, particularly over the northwest of the UK where the rain is likely to be locally heavy and persistent.”