Town Hall chiefs team up to fight hospital ‘cuts and closures’

Town Hall bosses in Hammersmith and Fulham have joined forces with council leaders in Ealing in a double effort to defend local health services from cuts and closures.

The leaders of the two neighbouring local authorities spoke at a public meeting at Ealing Town Hall as part of a renewed push to protect the NHS.

In January, campaigners claimed to have uncovered details of huge cuts to health services.

They also fear the axe will fall on Charing Cross Hospital as health bosses seek to restructure services in the face of growing budget pressures.

The Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the hospital along with several others in north west London, has denied any plans to reduce the number of NHS jobs and beds in the next financial year.

But council chiefs maintain that the NHS is “under attack”.

Speaking at the meeting earlier this month, Hammersmith and Fulham council leader Stephen Cowan said: “This is not about a clinical assessment of what is needed. This is about the slow undoing of our National Health Service.”

Both Cllr Cowan and Ealing council leader Julian Bell have refused to support a controversial NHS plan that sets out proposals for managing healthcare resources for the next five years.

Campaigners fear it will pave the way for downgrading Charing Cross Hospital and axing Ealing Hospital’s accident and emergency unit.

The latest developments in the campaign come as demand for local services continues to rise.

Official figures revealed that during the second week of January more than 350 people waited for more than four hours in A&E at Charing Cross, with demand at the unit up by almost a third over the last two years.

Cllr Cowan added: “There is real reason for concern about the plan to downgrade A&E at Charing Cross.

“With demand soaring and the existing resources struggling to cope, it is both foolish and dangerous to remove vital capacity in the system.”

Eve Turner, secretary of the Ealing Save Our NHS campaign, said: “It is beyond belief that even as they are sending people home early from overcrowded hospitals, the local health bosses are still defending their plans to cut hundreds of beds along with over 7,750 NHS staff and reduce A&E capacity by 64,000.”

Imperial has repeatedly denied that Charing Cross will be downgraded to ‘local hospital’ status over the next five years.

It has also ruled out any cuts to staff numbers or hospital beds in the next 12 months.

A spokesman said: “The trust has no plans to reduce jobs or beds in the next financial year.

“Any proposed changes to services arising from this process will be subject to extensive engagement with staff, patients and stakeholders in advance of any formal proposal or decision.”