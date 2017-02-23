Court hears evidence of burglary at home of X Factor judge Cowell

A cat burglar stole nearly £1 million worth of jewellery and designer watches from Simon Cowell’s mansion while the X Factor judge, his partner and young child were asleep, a court has heard.

Darren February, 34, is accused of breaking into the music mogul’s £35 million Holland Park home in 2015, stealing the luxury items from under the nose of a security guard.

Both Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman’s passports were also stolen from the family home in the early hours of the morning on December 4.

Isleworth Crown Court heard that February broke into the house while Mr Cowell, his partner, his three-year-old son Eric and their nanny were asleep.

The valuables were not in the safe because Ms Silverman was due to travel the next day.

The X Factor judge employed a security guard at the the property at the time of the break-in.

Prosecutor Denis Barry said: “The defendant is charged with one count of burglary on 4th of December, 2015.

“The allegation which the Crown brings is that he stole jewellery and two passports and the value of the jewellery was about £950,000.

“There is no dispute that there was a burglary. There was CCTV footage of the burglary it is obvious a burglary took place.

“The only issue for you to determine is that whether it was Mr February or not.

“Firstly, there was a security guard working in the area where the burglary took place and he has identified February.

“Secondly, police officers saw CCTV footage of what had happened in the course of the burglary and recognised the defendant from their enquiries in the past.”

The jury also heard some gloves were found near the scene, which were dry, despite there being heavy rain on the night of the burglary.

The prosecution say the gloves have a DNA match with the defendant, as well three other individuals.

The court was shown CCTV footage that showed the burglar wearing the gloves at the rear of the property just after having leapt over a number of fences.

Shortly afterwards the suspect is seen leaning with his hand against the wall, which left DNA trace matching the gloves found nearby.

The prosecutor said: “There is scientific evidence in the respects of these gloves. From the DNA evidence the defendant wore the gloves and disposed of them on December 4.”

The jury were told the defendant has 37 previous convictions for burglary in and around the same area of London.

Mr Barry said: “There are a number of building blocks in this case which put together you can be satisfied so that you are sure that it is Mr Feburary.”

The court will also hear evidence from M’Batonha Mendez, who was working on the night of the burglary for a private security firm, patrolling several roads in the area.

The court heard Simon Cowell’s passport was found a couple days later at a recycling centre in Wandsworth with DNA traced to a man called Daniel Mendoza, a personal friend of February’s.

February, of no fixed abode, denies one count of burglary.

The trial continues.