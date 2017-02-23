Tiny Hammersmith house ‘a real piece of London history’

A three-bedroom family home in Hammersmith has been put on the market for more than £850,000 – despite being just seven feet wide.

The unique property, which was built in the 1850s, is believed to have originally been used as a Victorian laundry house.

It was once detached but has now been converted into an end-of-terrace property.

Floor plans show that at its widest, the home is seven feet and one inch wide – but it still has almost 1,000 sq/ft of space, making it larger than the average newbuild.

The accommodation is spread over four floors, with the kitchen and reception room on the ground floor and a bedroom, toilet, bathroom and roof terrace upstairs.

There are two bedrooms on the second floor, with two studies and a further terrace on the top floor.

The home, in Brackenbury Village, has just been put up for sale with estate agents Dexters for an asking price of £855,000.

Simon Triglia, sales manager at the company’s Hammersmith office, described the property as “truly unique”.

“The old laundry was fed by a stream that flowed alongside the building and wound its way down to the River Thames,” he explained.

“It’s a real piece of Victorian London history.”

For the past 13 years it has been the home of Carsten Freisberg, who has fully renovated the property.

He said: “It’s a shame to be leaving what has been a wonderful home in a peaceful and friendly neighbourhood.

“Despite the unusual dimensions of the house, it actually offers great square footage overall. It has eight separate rooms along with three lovely outdoor spaces.

“This enabled me to get on the housing ladder 13 years ago, as the same square footage in a flat or a more conventional house were going for a lot more money at the time.”

With a £855,000 price tag, the narrow home is nearly four times the cost of the average property in England and Wales, which is currently £220,000, according to the Land Registry.

However, it is one of the cheapest three-bedroom homes for sale in Hammersmith.

According to Rightmove, the average house in Hammersmith and Fulham sold for £950,000 last year.

The majority of those sales were flats but a typical terrace in the borough costs around £1.5 million.