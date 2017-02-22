Oliver Dearlove Trial Verdict: Mother tells of her heartache after 31-year-old is convicted of manslaughter

The mother of Oliver Dearlove has spoken of the “gaping hole” left in the family’s life after her son’s killer was convicted of manslaughter today.

Oliver died after being hit by a single punch in an unprovoked attack after a night out in Blackheath.

Trevor Timon, 31 of Heavitree Road, Plumstead, had previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 30-year-old Oliver Dearlove in Blackheath.

He was found not guilty of murder at the Old Bailey. Timon will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, February 24.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Watling, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “This is a tragic case where a young man has needlessly lost his life because of Timon’s uncontrolled violence. There was no reason for him to attack Oliver that night.

“No length of prison sentence will end the suffering that Oliver’s family and girlfriend have gone through, and continue to endure.”

Statement from Oliver’s mother Joy Wright on behalf of the family: “The brutal and unnecessary killing of Oli has left a gaping hole in our family; Oliver was a quiet unassuming, modest boy who grew into a confident, friendly, non-confrontational young man. Oliver worked hard at everything he did and in his short life achieved a great deal.

“Regardless of the sentence Timon receives, nothing will bring our Oli back. We have endured the worst time of our lives in the past seven months including sitting through a trial reliving Oli’s last moments. His autopsy report was horrendous for us all.

“Oliver will never marry, have children, or indeed watch his nephews grow up. He has a nephew born on the 12th February, named Oliver after him, who he will never hold. He will never sit out on our table and eat with us, or laugh. I will never hug him or see him walk through my door again. We have been robbed, but more to the point, Oli has been robbed of an amazing and fulfilled future.

“He was planning a life with his girlfriend Claire, which has been cruelly halted; no one has the right to take another’s life and for no reason at all.

“The actions of others have been remarkable; the young couple that came to Oli’s aid and gave him CPR, which enabled us to say goodbye to him whilst he was warm and breathing, all be it on life support machine.

“Also the support they gave Oli’s friends with their trauma.

“But the difference being, the four young mothers who walked away and left him lying on the pavement, one of them saying in the witness box under oath that she saw Oli being given CPR, but didn’t think it was that serious.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the young couple.

“We have to start our lives again now without Oli, it is like a life sentence.”

Oliver, along with four of his friends, had been enjoying a few drinks in Blackheath Village over the Saturday of the August Bank Holiday weekend. At 00:35hrs Oliver, with two friends, walked along Montpelier Vale, turning right into Tranquil Vale, where they were due to meet a pre-booked taxi.

Whilst standing waiting for this taxi, Timon approached Oliver and his friends. Timon hit Oliver in an unprovoked attack, punching him with such force that the pathologist stated that it had caused a catastrophic injury.

Oliver was taken by the London Ambulance Service to the Royal London Hospital where he died at approximately 22:00hrs the following night, surrounded by his grieving and shocked family.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at Greenwich Mortuary on 29 August 2016 and confirmed – at the trial – that the cause of death was traumatic basal subarachnoid haemorrhage.

An investigation was launched by the Homicide and Major Crime Command. Following extensive enquiries, Timon handed himself in to officers at Lewisham Police Station on 1 September 2016.

He was charged the following day with Oliver’s murder.