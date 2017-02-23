Hero police officer branded ‘super cop’ for record arrest rate

A “super cop” who made more than 200 arrests in a single year has been praised for his heroic efforts to keep people safe on the streets of Hammersmith and Fulham.

Police Constable Tony Morgan was named among London’s bravest officers at a top awards ceremony celebrating excellence in the fight against crime.

He received the trophy for Best Thief Taker of the Year from Met Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe after booking an incredible 213 suspects in 2016 – more than any other officer in the force.

Senior police chiefs said his efforts on the front line had led to a string of criminal convictions, with drug dealers, sex attackers, burglars and shoplifters all hauled off the streets.

PC Morgan was branded a “super cop” for his extraordinary arrest rate – and colleagues joked that he is used to bringing in bad guys.

Inspector Richard Berns, a member of the police response team in Fulham, wrote on Twitter: “So proud of PC Tony Morgan. He’s outstanding and thoroughly deserves this top award. What’s more impressive is he does this every year!”

PC Morgan picked up his trophy at the Met’s Total Excellence in Policing Awards earlier this month after booking a record number of suspects in 2016.

The awards ceremony celebrated London’s bravest and most daring police officers, who frequently go above and beyond the call of duty to protect the public.

Among the other officers recognised for their heroic efforts were two Hillingdon bobbies who risked their lives to rescue a couple from a burning building, a neighbourhood team in Lambeth who secured sentences against hundreds of burglars, drug dealers and car thieves, and the Met’s Flying Squad team who led the special investigation into the notorious Hatton Garden raid.

Met Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe, who presented PC Morgan with his award, said: “These awards give us the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the courage and professionalism of our officers and police staff in saving lives, fighting crime and tackling armed and dangerous criminals.

“We all joined the Met to serve and protect Londoners and make our city safer for everyone.

“I am proud to lead an organisation where amazing work happens every day. Today is an opportunity for me to say thank you to all those men and women of the Met who give so much for London every day.”