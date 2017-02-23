Chart-toppers Mumford & Sons to headline food charity concert

Chart-topping popstars Mumford & Sons are to headline a one-off charity fundraiser in Shepherd’s Bush as part of a drive to combat food waste and help the hungry.

The band, famous for hit songs Little Lion Man and Lover of the Light, will top a star-studded bill during the special gig at St Stephen’s Church next week.

Proceeds from the show are going to the Felix Project, which collects leftover food from supermarkets and delivers it free of charge to charities across London.

Its mission is to support organisations who care for the poorest and most vulnerable in society by topping up their food supplies.

Soul singer Michael Kiwanuka, folk songwriter Lucy Rose and indie bands Daughter, Bear’s Den and Fat White Family are among the other artists performing at the church next Friday (March 3).

Mumford & Sons have strong ties to the local area after emerging as part of the west London folk scene in the late 2000s.

The band went on to huge commercial success and headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2013.

But they have revealed they are planning to close this week’s event with a stripped back acoustic set.

Ben Lovett, a multi-instrumentalist in the band, said: “We are really happy to have been asked to perform at St Stephen’s Church in support of the Felix Project.

“The premise of the Felix Project is one we stand by, not just in its redistribution of resource to those in need, but also in its effort to salvage some of the mindless wastage we create on a daily basis.

“It’s going to be a fun night and will hopefully raise some money for a good cause.”

The Felix Project was set up in London last year, supplying fresh food free of charge to a wide range of different charities across the capital.

Many of the organisations it partners with work with people who have very poor diets, including homeless people, women living in refuges and people with complex mental health problems.

But the charities often have limited food budgets and cannot always provide meals for everyone they support.

The Felix Project has stepped in to plug the gap by collecting surplus food from shops and wholesalers and delivering it straight to the door.

The charity’s Sophie Napper said: “We are really excited about the show. It’s going to be a fantastic night.

“All the money raised from the event will help the Felix Project continue to tackle food waste and food poverty, and expand into new areas of London.”

There are 150 pairs of tickets available for the show, which will be allocated by raffle. For more information about the event visit http://bit.ly/2lL2Ker