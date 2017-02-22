Vision for Charlton’s riverside with 7,500 low to medium rise homes and green bridge

VIEWS are being sought on a new vision for Charlton’s riverside which features up to 7,500 homes and a “green bridge” to link it to the existing community.

Greenwich council has now published its draft Charlton Riverside Masterplan Supplementary Planning Document which is to replace that drawn up in 2012. A formal consultation was launched last Friday(17) which is to run until Friday March 31st.

The document which aims to give guidance for the development of the industrial and historic notes: “Charlton Riverside has tremendous potential to become an exemplary new urban district within Royal Greenwich integrating the riverside with the existing Charlton community, connecting to the transport network and creating a thriving new neighbourhood withich combines homes with employment, community uses and open spaces.”

The council says the site has a potential to have up to 7,500 homes and provide 4,000 new jobs but says this must be balanced with the aim to protect the current 5,600 jobs on the site including those at aggregate wharves.

The proposal is for mainly low to medium height developments of between three and six stories to with the possibility of some rising to 10 stories on the river front as long as they are not isolated towers. The aim would be for 35 per cent of the new homes to be affordable and for half of the total to be suitable for families.

The master plan notes “Some of the most attractive and desirable neighbourhoods in places like Kensington, Marylebone and Pimlico are characterised by low to medium rise mixed use.” It further notes that major European towns such as Paris, Berlin and Madrid are allow examples of this model of high density on a human scale.

A key feature is a “green bridge” over the busy Woolwich Road which currently acts as a major obstacle to north and south integration of the communities either side. The plans also include a new east west route extending from the junction of Bugsby’s Way and Anchor and Hope Lane to junction of Warspite Road and Woolwich Road. There would also be a new road created in the centre of the site looping around it using a mix of new and recovered historic routes. Allocation would also be made for the return of the Waterfront Rapid Transit bus route plan to connect Greenwich Peninsula to Thamesmead via Charlton Riverside.

The vision also includes a greatly expanded Thames Barrier Park linking in with the “green bridge” and an enhanced Thames Path with a series of pocket parks “arrayed along the southern bank of the Thames.”

People can view the documents at all the borough’s libraries and a number of consultation drop in events are to be held. Comments which have to be submitted by 5pm on Monday March 31 can be emailed to charlton-masterplan@royalgreenwich.gov.uk Alternatively can be mailed to Greenwich Regeneration Team at the Woolwich Centre in Wellington Street.