Proposals to bring Ladywell Playtower back into use after a decade being sought

Lewisham council is inviting expressions of interest for the development and renewal of the dilapidated listed Victorian bath house close to Ladywell Village. The Grade II building, which has been out of use for more than decade was one of the first examples of a public bath house when it opened in 1884. It later became used for children’s play clubs and was home for a gymnastics club.

Since it closed its doors in 2004 the Gothic style building sustained damage by an extensive fire in 2006. The smaller pool room was badly damaged but does remain standing. The building fell into a state of general disrepair resulting in its placement on Historic England’s at risk register. The damaged roof structure was renewed in 2012 and the decay from watering entering the building was halted. However in 2015 it was placed in the “top ten” endangered Victorian and Edwardian buildings in England and Wales run by The Victorian Society.

The bid invitation notes the building is close to Ladywell Village and that its revamp provides “a fantastic opportunity to revive the character and significance of these historic public baths, and strengthen the character of the St Mary’s conservation area.” It also highlights that it is adjacent to Ladywell Coroner’s Court and Mortuary which are also both Grade II listed and earmarked for future development.

The building with prominent architectural details originally comprised of two pools with offices, changing rooms and live in accommodation for the wardens so they could keep the boilers stoked. The first-class pool halls is an impressive space with a long lantern running the length of the slate roof to light the pool and a raised viewing gallery.

Christopher Costelloe, the director of the Victorian Society, said: “We’re very pleased with Lewisham council’s forward momentum. Ladywell Baths has huge potential and featured on our 2015 Top Ten Endangered Buildings list so it’s wonderful to think it might finally be saved. A grand Victorian Grade II-listed building such as this should never have been left to fall into such disrepair and deserves strong investment and the chance of a new life. We urge the public to spread the word about the invitation for expressions of interest and hope these beautiful baths get the second chance they deserve.”

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is Tuesday February 28.

For information email playtower@lewisham.gov.uk