Cressida Dick becomes Met’s first female commissioner

Cressida Dick has been appointed as the new Met Police Commissioner – becoming the first woman to take on the role in the force’s 188-year history.

Ms Dick, 56, will take over from Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe, who announced his resignation last year.

She said she was “thrilled and humbled” to be offered the most high-profile policing job in the country.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd made the announcement today after consulting with London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

It means that the UK’s top three police positions – along with the head of the National Crime Agency and the chair of the Police Chiefs’ Council – are all held by women for the first time.

Ms Dick said: “This is a great responsibility and an amazing opportunity.

“I’m looking forward immensely to protecting and serving the people of London and working again with the fabulous women and men of the Met.”

Ms Dick left the Met in 2014 after a distinguished career in London.

She is known to be well respected by colleagues within the force.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was among the first to welcome her appointment today.

He said: “She has already had a long and distinguished career and her experience and ability has shone throughout this process.

“On behalf of all Londoners, I warmly welcome Cressida to the role and I very much look forward to working with her to keep our capital safe and protected.”

But the appointment sparked a backlash from the family of Jean Charles de Menezes – the innocent man who was shot dead at Stockwell tube station after being wrongly linked to the 7/7 terror attacks in 2005.

Ms Dick was the senior commander in charge of the operation that led to the fatal shooting of the Brazilian national, although she was found not to have been personally culpable for his death.

Officers mistakenly identified Mr de Menezes as a terror suspect and shot him dead two weeks after the July 7 London bombings.

However, Mr de Menezes’ family said Ms Dick was “tainted” by the incident and they branded her appointment “shameful”.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family today, Mr de Menezes’ cousin Patricia Armani said: “We have serious concerns about the appointment of Cressida Dick.

“We had to face a tragedy that no family should ever have to experience and the tragic death of a loved one at the hands of those we entrusted to serve us and protect us.”

She added: “The message of today’s appointment is that police officers can act with impunity.”

The Met Police was later prosecuted for health and safety failings over the Stockwell shooting, but jurors found that Ms Dick was not personally culpable.