Hammersmith couple to continue fight over civil partnership ruling

A heterosexual couple from Hammersmith have vowed to continue fighting for a civil partnership despite losing a high-profile legal battle.

Charles Keidan and Rebecca Steinfeld are determined not to give up hope in their bid to secure a legal union instead of a marriage.

They took their fight to the Court of Appeal yesterday after challenging a previous ruling that they could not have a civil partnership because of their sexual orientation.

The three judges said there had been a potential breach of their human rights but refused to overturn the ruling.

They said the Government should be given more time to reach a decision regarding any potential change in the law.

The couple now say they will take their legal challenge one step further by appealing against the decision in the Supreme Court.

Speaking outside the court on Tuesday (February 22), Ms Steinfeld, 35, said there was still “everything to fight for”.

“All three of the judges agreed that we are being treated differently because of our sexual orientation and that this impacts on our private and family life,” she added.

“All three emphasised that the Government cannot maintain the status quo much longer. They are on borrowed time. We are deeply disappointed by the ruling.”

The couple, who have been together for seven years, have a one-year-old daughter and live in Hammersmith.

They say they want to formalise their relationship with legal recognition but do not consider marriage suitable.

A civil partnership would entitle Mr Keidan and Ms Steinfeld to equal legal treatment in terms of tax, pensions and inheritance without the formal procedure of marriage.

Mr Keidan said: “Because of the ruling, and because of the nature of the ruling, we are determined to go on.

“Opening civil partnerships to all is fair, popular and will be good for families and children across the country.

“None of us should be denied recognition or protection because marriage isn’t right for us.”

More than 70,000 people have signed a petition supporting civil partnerships for mixed sex couples and some MPs spoke out against the Government’s position.

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell described the ruling as a “defeat for love and equality”, while the Liberal Democrats’ equalities spokesperson Lorely Burt said the verdict was a “slap in the face” to heterosexual couples.

Several mixed sex couples have moved abroad in order to secure a civil partnership in recent years.

The Isle of Man is currently the only part of the British Isles where heterosexual couples can be granted the legal union.