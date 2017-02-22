Review: A wonderfully heartwarming show: The Girls

You would have to have been living under a rock for the last 18 years to have not heard of the Calendar Girls and the inspirational tale has been given a new lease of life by Tim Firth and Gary Barlow in their tremendous new musical version writes Nicky Sweetland.

The pair has cleverly captured the enduring appeal of the very British story of heroism and unlike the smash hit film-which starred Helen Mirren and Julie Walters-and subsequent stage play, have ensured the community are at the very heart of the action, which gives a more definitive depth to the beloved account of a group of women, who bare all for a charity calendar.

Firth’s innate ability to marry comedy and tragedy are fully apparent throughout-with lines, which will have you crying with laughter one minute and sobbing in your seat the next-and when coupled with Barlow’s gorgeous melodies, the collaboration becomes a masterful piece of musical comedy.

The real boon by the childhood friends however, is the ability to make the story feel as if it is your own, which is undoubtedly down to the continued involvement of the real Calendar Girls, but is also helped by the cohesion of the music and lyrics and the outstanding group of actors they have gathered to portray the true story with guts and gusto.

Double Olivier award winner Joanna Riding proves her caliber once again with a profound portrayal as Annie-whose husband John (James Gaddas) is diagnosed with Leukemia-and breaks the hearts of the audience not once but twice when she first sings Scarborough, recounting their holidays together and then with Kilimanjaro, a song about the mountain she now has to climb as a widow.

Her gregarious best friend Chris-played with a generous helping of frivolous froth by Claire Moore- takes it upon herself to provide a distraction and after cajoling their friends from the local WI group, the famous calendar shoot takes shape.

Unlike the film, the photo session becomes the finale of the show, which enables each of the colourful characters to fully establish themselves prior to the big reveal. Claire Machin’s fraught single mum, Sophie-Louise Dann’s voluptuous society wench and Debbie Chazen’s vodka loving wallflower all emerge from their struggles to come into full bloom.

Michelle Dotrice provides comedy gold throughout as the aged Jessie, with her What Age Expects giving the more mature theatregoers an anthem, while Josh Benson and Ben Hunter give an insight into the other end of the age spectrum, with highly amusing portrayals of angsty teens.

Robert Jones’ picturesque design perfectly captures the listing landscape of the Yorkshire dales, with homely household cupboards set into the hills and fields of sunflowers injecting a bright and hopeful backdrop, which perfectly encapsulates the sentiment of this wonderfully heartwarming show.

The Girls is running at the Phoenix Theatre.