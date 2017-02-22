‘Bargain’ Mayfair apartment bucks trend with £500k asking price

A savvy investor could make a £1 million profit after a triplex apartment in Mayfair was put on the market for £500,000.

The apartment has two bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom and cellar – and even has world-renowned restaurant Claridge’s on its doorstep.

While the average two-bed property in Mayfair costs around £2.8 million, the apartment has been put up for sale for a less than a quarter of that amount.

It works out at £866 per week over the life of the lease in an area where renting a similar property costs £1,300 per week.

Peter Wetherell, chief executive of Wetherell Estate Agents, said the property could be worth between £1.8 million and £2 million – netting the buyer a potential £1 million pre-tax profit.

The 956 sq/ft apartment is spread across the basement, lower ground floor and ground floor of Erskine House, a Georgian property on Davies Street in Mayfair.

On the lower ground floor is the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, while the ground floor has a second bedroom, shower room, reception room and kitchen.

Despite the potential for an investor to make a quick profit, experts say it is likely the apartment will be sold to a Middle-Eastern family for their son or daughter to live in while studying in London.

The £500,000 figure, which is more than twice the average home in England, is reportedly like “pocket money” for students from the Gulf.

Mr Wetherell said: “This flat has forced me to eat my words and retract a bold claim I made last year.

“We forecast the extinction of the sub-£1 million flat in Mayfair. Well, this flat clearly proves that mega-bargains can be snapped up in Mayfair. We expect it to sell extremely quickly.”

Last year, fewer than five per cent of homes in Mayfair were priced below £1 million, with none of these selling for less than £700,000.

There are currently two other properties on the market in Mayfair for £500,000 – but both of these are pint-sized studios.

James McManus, managing director of Wetherell, said: “This apartment would be ideal as a university or college student pad for a young student from a wealthy family from the Middle East, Africa or Asia.

“Many flats like this one get snapped up by overseas families who want a smart and a safe base for their student offspring whilst they study in London.

“This apartment would be perfect for a student – the spare room could be for a colleague on their course or for family who visit them.”