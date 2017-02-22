Paedo jailed for groping 11-year-old girl at Hamley’s Toy Store

A paedophile has been jailed after groping a child’s bottom in the world’s most famous toy shop – as she watched a magic show.

Neil Cuthbertson groped his 11-year-old victim in Hamley’s Toy Store in Regent Street before making off.

The 51-year-old was on the loose for almost a year after police released CCTV images of him last February.

He was arrested in December and on Friday (February 17) at the Old Bailey he pleaded guilty to serious sexual assault on a female under the age of 13.

The sex offender, of no fixed address, was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars after breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Detective Constable Brian Simmonds, from the Metropolitan Police sexual Offences, exploitation and child abuse team, said: “I can only pay tribute to the victim and her family in this case, whose bravery in seeing this through led Cuthbertson to plead guilty.

“Incidents like this in public spaces are relatively rare, and the Met Police are committed to robustly prosecuting offenders such as Cuthbertson and safeguarding the public.”