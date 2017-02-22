Crossrail dig uncovers historic collection of Elizabethan shoes

Archaeologists in London have uncovered one of the largest hauls of Tudor shoes ever found during digging work on the Crossrail project.

The unisex slip-ons would have been worn by Elizabethans more than 450 years ago.

The low-heeled shoes are similar to today’s modern versions and were found alongside other styles that fastened with a strap over the instep.

A total of 22 individual shoes made of thick cattle leather were found during digs in Farringdon.

Other belongings recovered include a horse harness strap and a scabbard for holding a sword or knife.

Experts also found two distinctive silk bands used for decorative trimming for trendy clothes of the time.

Among the other items was a plain-weave cloth suitable for sacking, various ceramics and a rare German tankard, as well as cooking pots, candlesticks and and a moneybox.

Beth Richardson, a shoe expert at the Museum of London Archaeology, said the haul was one of the largest collections of Elizabethan shoes ever found.

The site in the heart of the capital has already provided remarkable information about the Black Death.

But new analysis of artefacts extracted from the re-discovered Faggeswell brook, which flowed past Charterhouse Square, revealed more about the people living in the area during the 16th and 17th centuries.

Due to the wet ground conditions in the area of the brook, archaeologists were able to recover rare Tudor textiles.

The damp conditions stopped oxygen from decaying the organic materials, providing a rare and invaluable insight into the lives of ordinary Londoners and the gentry.

The results from the main excavation that ended in 2013 are reported in a new book Charterhouse Square: Black Death cemetery and Carthusian monastery, meat market and suburb.

It explores the life of the site surrounding the Charterhouse through archaeology and the history of the area.

Author Sam Pfizenmaier, a senior archaeologist at the Museum of London Archaeology, said: “From the clothes worn by noble families to waste created by butchers working at nearby Smithfield market, these finds paint a picture of London as a vibrant late 16th-century trade hub, similar to the London of today.

“At the end of the 16th century flatter shoes were becoming fashionable. We don’t know the reason for this but at the start of the century heels were more trendy.”

Since Crossrail began construction in 2009, more than 200 archaeologists have unearthed over 10,000 objects from 40 locations, spanning 55 million years.

Some of the finds mentioned are on display in a major new exhibition, Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail at the Museum of London Docklands until September.

MOLA began work on the Crossrail site at Farringdon in 2013. DNA analysis on skeletons showed it was used as a burial site during the Black Death of 1348-50.

Don Walker, a senior osteologist at MOLA, said: “We are still learning about the spread of medieval plague and the evolution of the disease as a whole

“Charterhouse helps us to understand how Londoners reacted to their first experience of the Black Death.”

The Charterhouse, set deep within stone walls in the heart of Clerkenwell, is a remarkable assembly of historic buildings dating from the 14th century.

Over the years it has been a religious site, a grand Tudor mansion, a school and, as it has remained for over 400 years, an almshouse.

On Tuesday (February 28), the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will formally open a new development at the Charterhouse.