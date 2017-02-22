Misery for morning commuters as Tube drivers stage walkout

Londoners are once again facing travel disruption on their morning commute as Tube drivers stage further strike action.

Thousands of London Underground passengers have been hit by the walkout, with services expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day.

Members of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union began the 24-hour strike at 9pm last night.

A limited service is running on the Central line today with no trains at all on the Waterloo & City line.

The dispute centres on proposals to move a small number of staff from a depot in east London to a new base in the western part of the city.

The union said it had been left with “no option” other than to carry out the strike.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.

“The action is rock solid today with the impact severe and widespread – and the blame for that lies firmly at the door of an intransigent London Underground management that refuses to see sense.”

The union is concerned that moving the eight train operators will pave the way for other drivers to be “shunted around at the drop of a hat” in order to make up staffing shortages.

But Transport for London says the plan to move the drivers is in accordance with agreements made with the unions that staff may be asked to work at any station.

It expects a normal service to resume on Thursday but has organised rail replacement bus services in an effort to deal with the backlog of passengers.

Peter McNaught, Operations Director for the Central line, said: “‘I apologise to customers for the disruption that this unnecessary strike will cause.

“We have made all reasonable efforts to resolve this dispute through talking through the issues with the unions, and we have minimised the number of employees affected from over 30 to eight.

“All of these moves are within the longstanding agreements we have made with the unions.”

WHICH SERVICES ARE AFFECTED?