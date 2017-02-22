“I’d be pointing the finger at me and my players” – boss Karl Robinson pulls no punches after Charlton sink to Oxford defeat

Karl Robinson says the criticism his team received from some supporters after the final whistle of the 1-0 defeat to Oxford was fully deserved.

The Addicks were booed off after the loss stretched their winless run to five games.

“I think at the moment if I was a fan I’d be disappointed by what I’ve seen tonight first and foremost,” explained Robinson.

“I’d be pointing the finger at me and my players. If I’ve got an honest group they’ll take this criticism in the right way. I don’t shirk questions; I’m straight with my answers. I can’t duck and dive. Tonight the fans who were inside the stadium had every case to do what they did at the end of the game.

“I said to the players that it takes some balls to play here. It’s not all going to be perfect and laughing and joking. You always have to take the criticism when it comes along. We’ve been on a decent run, we’ve lost games late on through individual minor mistakes. Now we’re being punished for not taking our chances when we were winning games.

“There’s only one way you can respond. We can’t do anything without a transfer window. It is about this group of players performing. Right now they’re under-achieving and I’m underachieving. As a group we are underachieving. That hurts me and I want to rectify it. Or I can point fingers and blame this and blame that.

“I’ve said something to the players I’ve not said before. I’ll what and see what the answers are on Thursday morning.”

Robinson refused to rule out the possibility of the Addicks qualifying for the play-offs despite the 10 point gap that has opened up between the South Londoners and the top six.

“It’s always an achievable goal,” he added.

“They’re underachieving. They should be in the play-offs comfortably. That group of players is far better than where they are in the league. Two managers have had a go this year.

“You have to make sure you keep going and you keep pushing for it. Once it’s not mathematically possible there will be an awful lot of young players played to see where they’ll be able to go for next season. It’s about finding the right balance and the right structure to take us forward.”